Jennifer Lopez Wears Tantalizingly Short Dress On A-Rod Date Night In Florida

Jennifer Lopez is known for wearing short and barely-there dresses. However, J.Lo’s hot mini number on a date night with A-Rod pushed the limits and nearly caused her to reveal more than she bargained for.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not officially confirmed their romance, but a growing number of tabloids and news outlets are saying they’re an item. The pair was spotted in Miami on Thursday night exiting a trendy eatery.

Cameras were ready to get the perfect shot of the alleged couple showing any signs of the boyfriend-girlfriend thing, but it didn’t happen. As usual with Hollywood couples, they made solo grand exits and entrances, perhaps for security purposes or attempts to throw off the paparazzi.

Instead, roving photogs got a bonus: Jennifer Lopez’s dress! The former American Idol judge, 47, was snapped leaving Casa Tua with the ex-New York Yankees slugger, 41, wearing a super-short white long sleeve mini dress that left nothing (or everything) to the imagination, citing an ET Online report.

On the way in, Jenny paired her chic six-button number with golden strappy heels. On the way out, Lopez, apparently realizing she had a near miss of a wardrobe malfunction, left only two buttons on her dress unsnapped. Jennifer’s face was flawless, and her lips were painted rouge for the occasion. A-Rod wore a blue sweater, white pants, and stylish kicks.

03/16/2017: Jennifer Lopez dinner with Alex Rodriguez in Miami. pic.twitter.com/nYPYXlhmON — JLo Philippines (@JLo_Philippines) March 17, 2017

Sources say Jennifer and Alex enjoyed each other’s company over a romantic dinner for nearly four hours. After chowing down, the two left the eatery hotspot with two unnamed companions.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod were seen at a private gymnasium in Miami working up a sweat. Lopez’s workout attire didn’t upstage the dress she’d don later the next day, but it was dazzling all the same. J-Lo wore a yellow neon sports bra with leggings that accentuated her stunning figure. Later, Alex entered the facility after parking his whip and joined his rumored girlfriend, according to a People source.

“He is adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way.”

Apparently, love does cost a thing. The Shades of Blue actress and the retired MLB player have been spending quality time together as of late. Recently, they arrived back to the states after jetting off to the Bahamas, where Jennifer dropped some mad money on the romantic getaway, according to snoopers.

Insiders said Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod enjoyed the sun and surf at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco Islands. Jenny is said to have hopped on a private jet in Los Angeles to Miami to scoop up Alex. Next, they jetted off to the exclusive island resort in the Bahamas. The cute couple then hired a limousine to their vacation accommodations. The price tag for transportation: roughly $50,000 — give or take a thousand.

Lopez and Rodriguez reportedly met backstage at one of Jennifer’s Las Vegas shows, where she is a currently performing as part of a residency. The ex-Yankee “swept her off her feet,” said an insider.

Friends say the couple is perfect for one another. They are both divorced and are separately raising two children from previous relationships. Alex recently split from 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, and Jennifer parted company with backup dancer Casper Smart. However, for a minute, she was linked to cross-platform cultural rapper phenomenon Drake.

Jenny was married to singer Marc Anthony for 10 years before their relationship ended in divorce in 2014. The pair has two children together: 9-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian.

How does Jennifer Lopez’s dress rate among her endless list of digs?

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]