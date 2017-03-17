‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For March 17, Telesto Returns Plus Two Good Rolls

Destiny players in search of rarely sold Exotic goods from Xûr are actually in for a treat the weekend of Friday, March 17. The worm-faced vendor has the Telesto Fusion Rifle on sale for the first time in over a year. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can also look forward to a pair of top-tier rolls on Exotic armor.

Those looking for Xûr should run straight ahead after spawning in the Tower toward the Vanguard Hall with Cayde-6, Ikora Rey, and Zavala. He is located to the right of the table where the three Vanguards stand against the wall. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map, just to be sure.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 The Glasshouse Titan Helmet 46 (65) Intellect /

45 (64) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 99% Shinobu’s Vow Hunter Gauntlets 72 (89) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 88% The Ram Warlock Helmet 46 (65) Intellect /

42 (61) Strength 13 Strange Coins 96% Telesto Fusion Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Helmet 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Telesto

The exploding-purple-goo-shooting Fusion Rifle is available to pick up and is well worth the price. A sticky residue is left behind once each shot explodes after a short delay, which is perfect large groups of low level minions such as Thrall. It’s also powerful enough to quickly bring down a Minotaur’s shield and then the Minotaur.

Destiny players will also enjoy the bonus Telesto perk of generating Orbs of Light each time the weapon kills two or more enemies with a single shot.

The Glasshouse

The Glasshouse is the other Defender specialty Titan Helmet. If you play as a Titan who likes to drop the Ward of Dawn bubble shield and give the Weapons of Light or Blessing of Light perks to your teammates in Raids or other activities, you should absolutely buy this. The “Bathed in Light” perk on the helmet makes Weapons of Light or Blessing of Light last an extra five seconds. This is extremely helpful for a fireteam in PVE boss fights, as it will allow either dishing out or absorbing damage even longer. The Helm of Saint-14 is more of a companion to the piece, as both fit different uses for the Ward of Dawn.

Optional Glasshouse perks include “Ashes to Assets” for bonus Super energy from Grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills in PVE. The single final column perk is “Invigoration” for bonus melee energy on Orb pickup.

The Discipline stat roll for The Glasshouse is only one point off from making this a perfect 100 percent Tier 12 roll. This makes The Glasshouse a definite pickup unless you are lucky enough to already have a perfect roll of this exotic.

Shinobou’s Vow

Bladedancer Hunters who love Skip Grenades will love the Shinobu’s Vow Exotic Gauntlets. The “New Tricks” intrinsic perk gives and additional Skip Grenade charge and lets Skip Grenades bounce even further off walls and floors when thrown. It also appears to increase the tracking radius of the Skip Grenades, making them even more deadly.

The third column random perk rolls include “Fastball” for increased grenade throw distance and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus melee energy on grenade hits. The fourth column optional perks offer a choice between faster Hand Cannon or Shotgun reloading.

The pure 89 Discipline stat roll is in the right place for these Destiny Exotic Gauntlets, but comes in at 88 percent of T12. Consider picking these up only if you don’t already have a better version.

The Ram

Bungie gave The Ram a bit of a nerf for Year Two, but it’s still an incredibly useful helmet to turn Warlocks into tanks in both Crucible and PVE activities. The “Strength of the Ram” perk not only gives extra armor, but also activates Voidwalker’s Life Steal ability on every melee hit. This Helmet still stacks well with the Sunsinger’s Flamestrike Overshield, as well.

The optional perks offer up a choice between “Inverse Shadow” and “Second Thoughts” for bonus Super energy either from minion kills or Special Weapon Kills. The final column perk is “Infusion” to replenish health when you pick up an Orb of Light.

The Ram comes in with the second high stat roll for this week at 96 percent. This is a great piece in PVP due to the bonus armor, which makes this a strong pickup consideration for Destiny Warlocks.

