Nicki Minaj is embarrassed by Meek Mill following his airport feud with two employees at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday. The rapper had an altercation with an employee after he refused to have a selfie with him and deliberately got aggressive, thereafter. Although he is already her ex, Nicki Minaj is embarrassed by Meek Mill for his “ridiculous behavior”.

Uh oh! Someone’s not happy with her former flame

Rapper Meek Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault following his scuffle with two airport employees on Wednesday. The Philadelphia native was in town since Tuesday for his State of Emergency concert at Chaifetz Arena. However, at the Lambert International Airport on March 15, an employee who wanted a picture with him triggered a forthcoming fight.

The airport security was called and ended up charging the involved men, including Meek with misdemeanor assault, according to the Public Relations Manager Jeff Lea of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Instead of being taken away in handcuffs, Meek was issued a summons to appear in court and was eventually released from the police custody. Meek Mill has been facing charges one after the other. The 29-year-old rapper is currently on probation for weapons-related and drug use charges from 2009. He was even sentenced to a 90-day house arrest in 2016 after violating his probation. To add fuel to the fire, this latest brawl may count as a likely violation. We are still waiting for any comments from Meek Mill’s spokesman.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is embarrassed by Meek Mill following his infamous assault at the St. Louis Airport.

“She thinks it’s ridiculous that Meek got in trouble and is embarrassed for him over the incident. Even if he was justified or was going something out of self-defense, he should have a bodyguard to take of situations like that so he doesn’t get in hot water. People are going to blame the celebrity every time until proven otherwise, and she thinks he’s stupid for allowing things to get this far,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

At least the 34-year-old rapper won’t be included in the backlash that follows Meek Mill around due to his rowdy behavior. In fact, tension is gripping the former lovers after Nicki released her track, “Regret In Your Tears”. Responding to Nicki’s diss track, Meek Mill joined in on the feud of Nicki and Remy Ma. It’s undeniably getting complicated!

The source added, “Nicki is SO glad that she isn’t with Meek anymore. She wouldn’t want the collateral damage in the press she would have received if they were still dating.”

Wen ya deh pon ya low ting but true seh you ah bad gyal so ya shine still ???????????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Perhaps, Nicki Minaj is embarrassed by Meek Mill because she was formerly linked to the rapper and not because she has any love remaining for her former flame.

Nicki Minaj lip-syncs a Celine Dion song!

Nicki Minaj may be a rapper, but that doesn’t she mean she can’t lip-sync a ballad from one of the greatest hits of Celine Dion. The “Anaconda” singer shared the clip on Instagram and showed off her lip-syncing skills as she interpreted Celine Dion’s hit single, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”. What’s more? The video was approved by the Canadian singer.

#CelineDion stopped by ????????‍♀️???????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

In the vid, Nicki wore a risky gold chain dress accentuating her full cleavage. She was then seen gesturing her hands in an imitation of the original singer. She captioned it, “CelineDion stopped by”. And Celine Dion did stop by as she complimented the video in French. Her tweet read, “Excellente interpretation!!/ Good job @nickiminaj” with a laughing and thumbs-up emoji sign. Minaj replied, “I love you so much. Thank you!!!” alongside a crown emoticon. You’re absolutely Queen, Miss Dion!