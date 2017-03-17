Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Reportedly Not Divorcing After Actor’s Rehab

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly decided that they are not going ahead with their divorce. With the actor’s recent admission about his days in the rehab for his alcohol addiction and his responsibilities as a father, it looks like the couple will try to give their estranged marriage a try.

It was earlier reported by major news outlets that the actor’s alcohol addiction has been something he has been dealing with for quite some time and back in 2001, he entered a rehabilitation program for of the same. Back in 2012, during his interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Affleck shared his days in the rehab.

“I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be,” he said. “It was more a ‘let me get myself straight,’ before it became a rite of passage.”

Earlier this week, Affleck wrote a lengthy Facebook post where he came out clean about his struggles with alcohol addiction and how his estranged wife has supported him and their kids in these rough times.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he wrote.

Back in June 2015, Batman movie star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner issued a joint statement citing that they both have mutually decided to end their decade-long marriage. Since the public statement they issued, both of them stayed separated but chose to live under the same roof. They both have even taken family vacations together and recently celebrated the holidays together in Montana.

Earlier this month, People magazine reported that a source close to the Pearl Harbor movie actress revealed to them that both Ben and Jen reportedly called off their divorce because the actress really thinks that if they both will give their marriage a try, they may reconcile their earlier differences.

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents,” the source added.

After People’s report, even Affleck gave a shout out to Jennifer Garner in his Facebook post. According to the actor-director, Jennifer has helped his family when he was recovering from his alcohol addiction.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, [Jennifer Garner], who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he continued.

In January, Ben himself revealed that he wants to spend more and more time with his children. Even Garner’s close source revealed that the actor is walking an extra mile to make things up for the lost time.

“Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either,” the source continued.

That being said, a report from TMZ featured Jennifer Garner in Brentwood with no wedding ring on her finger and even the actor was not at her side. According to the TMZ sources, Ben and Jen are still going ahead with the divorce.

Even after having some tough times as husband and wife, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner proved that their love for their children is the most important thing for them. With the latest development in their relationship, it looks like the divorce may finally off the table. Do you think they will soon announce that they are together again? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]