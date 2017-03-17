‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Dishes On Baby Names Amid Baby Daddy Rumors

Kailyn Lowry is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the excitement of her pregnancy, despite the ongoing rumors regarding her potential baby’s father.

As fans continue to speculate about who may have fathered her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star continues to tweet about the happy aspects of her pregnancy, including her efforts to find the perfect baby name for her son or daughter.

On Twitter on March 13, Kailyn Lowry revealed what both of her sons, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, wanted to name her child. “Today: [Lincoln] & Isaac agree on the name ‘climber’ for a boy and Isaac likes Alexa for a girl,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy on her website nearly one month ago.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

As for the gender of her child, Kailyn Lowry told fans weeks ago that she was waiting until her child’s birth this summer to find out the gender, but on Twitter, she revealed to fans on March 15 that she believed she was pregnant with a third boy.

“I always wait until birth,” she later told a fan who wondered if she would find out the gender before the child’s birth.

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to 7-year-old Isaac, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Isaac, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin, which ended last year.

As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin faced marital troubles after a late 2015 miscarriage and in May 2016, as Marroquin was deployed with the Air Force in Qatar, Lowry confirmed their plans for divorce. Months later, around the time Lowry conceived a child with a third man, her divorce from Marroquin was finalized.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Kailyn Lowry conceived her child while she was still married, she recently denied that she was pregnant in October and according to her previous statements about how far along she is, she likely conceived in November. As for who she conceived with, that remains a mystery.

Shortly after revealing she was pregnant, Kailyn Lowry began receiving questions about her baby’s father and during an appearance on the Teen Mom 2 live after show weeks ago, she admitted that she wasn’t ready to talk about who fathered her child. She also confirmed on Twitter that she and her mystery man were not currently dating.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Among Kailyn Lowry’s rumored baby daddies are JC Cueva, Chris Lopez and Tyler Hill, who was seen texting Lowry during the first half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2 last year. However, Lowry denied being involved with Cueva months ago.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to her fans and followers on her blog. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry has most recently been linked to Chris Lopez, who shared an odd tweet about his miracle child in January. Although the tweet has since been removed, Kailyn Lowry made a point to favorite the post at the time it was shared.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]