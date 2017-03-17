Pamela Anderson Shares Topless Instagram Pic And WikiLeaks Julian Assange Love

Pamela Anderson, famed for her Playboy modeling days and Baywatch babe success, is known for her candor. Now Anderson has been sharing her love for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling him “sexy.” The former Baywatch star also recently shared herself in a topless photo on Instagram that showed when you’re Pamela Anderson, 49 is the new 29.

Anderson appears to have “fallen head over heals for notorious WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange,” according to Inside Edition. Pamela was photographed paying Julian a visit at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where she allegedly took him some food. Anderson was candid about her affection for Assange in her blog.

“My Julian is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence.”

Titled “My Julian,” the blog post also described Assange as “sexy.” Pamela revealed that she views his staff at WikiLeaks as her “heroes.” The WikiLeaks founder has been staying at the embassy for four years in an effort to avoid extradition to Sweden on a rape charge that he has denied.

In addition to sharing her affection for Julian in her blog, Anderson recently dished about Assange on an Australian talk show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Pamela even offered up a revealing hint about the possibility of marriage.

“I always thought I’d make a good first lady,” she declared.

“If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it’d be Julian Assange.”

In a radio interview, Assange praised Anderson as an “attractive person with an attractive personality and whip-smart,” describing her as “psychologically very savvy.” Although Julian and Wikileaks have caused issues for the U.S. government by releasing sensitive material, Pamela has continued to stand by his side.

In January, the former Playboy model penned a letter to President Obama pleading with him to pardon Assange before he left office.

For fans who are more interested in Anderson’s assets than her affection for Julian, Pamela just shared a close-up photo of herself. Posing topless, Anderson posted the picture on Instagram, reported ComicBook.

Pamela struck a coy pose, revealing just enough of herself to keep it safe for work while also showing off her beauty. Fans responded with praise for her “gorgeous” body.

William Blake, 1757 – 1827 What is it men in women do require The lineaments of Gratified Desire What is it women do in men require The lineaments of Gratified Desire A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

While the new topless photo played it safe by just hinting at her assets, Pamela also recently posted a nude photo of herself, which you can view here.

As for her open affection for the WikiLeaks founder, Anderson’s recent blog post also expressed her appreciation for those who speak the truth.

“The truth is a powerful and wonderful thing,” wrote Pamela. “And of course – I will always stand by My Julian…Love, Pamela.”

Anderson also is active on Twitter, sharing everything from news about a movie based on Baywatch to her passion for animal activism. But when it comes to Julian Assange, it’s a different story.

Mashable reported that the WikiLeaks founder appeared annoyed at Twitter, tweeting that Twitter has a “binary class system with proximity to power represented by ‘blue tick’ insignia.”

The brouhaha reportedly stems from the verification process that Twitter maintains for celebrities and other accounts classified as “determined to be of public interest,” giving them a “tick.” (Pamela Anderson’s Twitter account has the coveted tick.)

Still in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Assange has been campaigning to have his account verified. He has over 112,000 followers.

Julian even tweeted a plea to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, sharing a screenshot that revealed a request to verify his account was “reviewed and denied.” But the WikiLeaks founder also declared himself proud of being an outcast.

“I am enjoying being one of its deplorables.”

As for what’s next for Assange, Swedish prosecutors have revealed that they will decide whether to move on with a preliminary investigation of the Wikileaks founder over rape allegations after they get a complete translation of an interview done in 2016, reported Reuters.

Swedish authorities have sought out the 45-year-old to question him about the alleged rape that he denies occurred in 2010.

“The prosecutors are still waiting for the translation of some minor parts of the report. These are expected to be completed shortly,” said the Prosecution Authority.

Following the analysis of that report, the prosecutors plan to determine what, if any, additional “investigative measures may be taken,” according to the Prosecution Authority.

[Featured Image by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Maserati]