Liam Payne, Cheryl Romance: Former 1D Star Admits She Was His Teenage Crush

Liam Payne and Cheryl always tease their fans with sweet photos of themselves on social media but they rarely talk about their romance or address rumors surrounding their relationship and The X Factor judge’s pregnancy. However, the former One Direction member has finally spoken about Cheryl for the first time during a candid interview.

Liam, aside from living the luxurious life of a pop star, got the woman of his dreams, because that is literally what Cheryl is to him. In an interview with Rollercoaster magazine, the 23-year-old pop star revealed that the former Girls Aloud member was his crush as a teenager.

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Payne also praised Cheryl for being someone who works hard. Cheryl has been in the entertainment industry for 14 years now and her boyfriend describes her journey through her solo career as “amazing.”

???? A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 2, 2016 at 8:34am PST

Liam added that Cheryl has also been supportive of his career and that both of them are “super happy.” He is currently busy working on his solo album.

Liam Payne and Cheryl first met when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2011 where she was a judge. The show put together Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form the popular band One Direction.

Britain’s hottest couple was spotted in public together in February 2016. Cheryl, at that time, recently broke up with her second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

According to The Sun’s timeline report, Cheryl’s fuller face, noticed around September 2016, sparked speculation that she is pregnant with Liam Payne. The 33-year-old TV personality proudly showed off her baby bump for the first time last month in a L’Oreal campaign filmed in January.

All the while, Cheryl and Liam have been silent when it comes to pregnancy rumors circulating online. But their friends, particularly Payne’s former bandmate, Niall Horan, could not help but speak out on their behalf.

In January, Niall told the Daily Star that he knows how nervous his pal Liam is about the arrival of the baby. Horan is a witness to Cheryl and Liam’s romance, saying that “they are in love.” The 23-year-old singer also said that he is looking forward to the arrival of baby “Chiam.”

Fans, on the other hand, have been waiting for the time when the couple would announce that they have welcomed their first baby. Just recently, the social media community went crazy over alleged documents stating how Cheryl and Liam Payne plan to make the big announcement.

A Twitter account dedicated to the couple posted the documents — which has since been deleted — that detailed Cheryl’s birthing plan, Mirror reported. According to the documents, the couple will announce the arrival of their baby “in their own time.”

Morning jog A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:44am PST

This only suggested that Cheryl has not given birth yet, as what some people have been speculating. The good news is that the couple intends to let their fans know when the time comes. The documents from the fan sites have been deleted out of respect for the couple’s wish to have some privacy during the precious moment.

An earlier report from The Sun mentioned that Cheryl should give birth sometime in March. But at the moment, there is no official news regarding the newborn baby. Fans are speculating, though, that the English singers will have a girl and some have even started sending out their congratulations.

I really want to see Liam & Cheryl's baby girl but i completely understand if they want to keep her as private as possible ❤ — Eleanor Calder (@HereForEJCalder) March 2, 2017

The speculation on the birth of the Cheryl and Liam Payne’s baby is expected to continue until they officially make the special announcement.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]