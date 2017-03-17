WWE Rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura To Debut On ‘RAW’ A Day After ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE rumors are running wild that Shinsuke Nakamura could be moving to the main roster soon. It was previously speculated that he would debut at WrestleMania 33, but that prospect seems to be fading quickly.

WWE has traditionally introduced new talents on RAW and SmackDown immediately after WrestleMania. After last year’s event, WWE introduced Baron Corbin, Enzo Amore, Apollo Crews, and Big Cass.

Samoa Joe was brought to the main roster earlier this year. WWE rumors indicate that Shinsuke Nakamura could be the next talent to be introduced during or after WrestleMania 33.

It was rumored that Shinsuke Nakamura could get a match at WrestleMania 33. He had even expressed his desire to battle AJ Styles. However, now with AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon confirmed, the possibility of Shinsuke vs. AJ Styles match is very slim.

Even if WWE wanted to give Shinsuke Nakamura a match at the upcoming event, there are no feuds or opponents who could make his debut impactful. Shinsuke Nakamura had debuted against Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. Since then, he has been the NXT Champion twice and headlined several PPVs.

It is worth noting that Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to fight against Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. The match is scheduled on April 1, a day before WrestleMania 33.

WWE rumors indicate that he could lose that match against Bobby Roode, making way for his debut on Monday Night RAW, a day after WrestleMania 33. A recent tweet from Triple H has strongly hinted the main roster call for Nakamura, as reported by Cageside Seats.

Triple H tweeted a poster advertising the Download Festival in the United Kingdom. Surprisingly, Shinsuke Nakamura was missing from the poster. While Bobby Roode, Asuka, Kassius Ohno, and others can be seen in the poster, Nakamura is missing.

Shinsuke, the King of Strong Style, is a charismatic and well-experienced wrestler. With both Rollins and Balor out with injury, RAW is in need of a top babyface. The addition of Shinsuke Nakamura could give WWE a much-needed face to make some impactful changes.

There are a few wrestlers on Monday Night RAW who would be perfect opponents for Shinsuke Nakamura considering their long standing history at NXT. Whenever he debuts on RAW, expect feuds with either of these superstars.

Finn Balor and Nakamura share a long history since their days at New Japan Pro Wrestling and later at NXT. It was Nakamura who defeated Balor, effectively sending him to the main roster.

WWE could use this backstory to create a feud, with Balor turning heel and seeking revenge. Balor was a successful heel in Japan as Prince Devitt. Such a storyline gives the company a new babyface in Shinsuke alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

WWE rumors are hinting at a possible shift for AJ Styles from SmackDown Live to RAW. Following his match with Shane McMahon, Styles will be transferred to RAW. His transfer and Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut cannot be a coincidence.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke do not have a long-standing history, but they gave one of the best matches of 2016 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10. WWE might develop their feud over a period, resulting in a match at Money in the Bank.

Of all other possible feuds for Shinsuke Nakamura, the one with Kevin Owens makes the most sense. Chris Jericho is rumored to take a break after WrestleMania 33, leaving Owens with no storyline. Owens will need a new feud, and Nakamura could be the one with his eyes on the United States Championship.

Who do you think will have a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura after his debut on Monday Night RAW? Share your views in the comments section below.

