Has Caitlyn Jenner Had Gender Reassignment Surgery?

It’s been almost two years since Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, revealed her identity as a trans woman, so naturally, people are wondering if Jenner has had gender reassignment surgery by now. Or, in other words, does Caitlyn Jenner still have a penis?

While many tabloids have recently broken the news claiming that Caitlyn Jenner is taking the final steps toward becoming a woman and is about to complete her sex reassignment surgery, a rep for the I Am Cait star dismissed the reports as inaccurate, according to Gossip Cop.

A hoax article published by In Touch last year claimed that Caitlyn Jenner was prepared to “live like a woman in every way,” citing a so-called insider who claimed that Jenner decided to have gender reassignment surgery.

While the reports are being dismissed by the rep for Caitlyn Jenner as inaccurate, neither the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star nor her rep are willing to discuss when Jenner will undergo sex reassignment surgery or if she even has plans to do it in the near future.

Last year, Caitlyn Jenner said she wouldn’t have sex with men until after she undergoes gender reassignment surgery, according to Extra TV. During one of her I Am Cait episodes, Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she was hesitant about gender reassignment surgery. But she assured viewers that sex reassignment surgery would be something that she definitely “looks into.”

“For me, I have no idea what the future holds.”

This uncertainty whether or not to undergo gender reassignment surgery creates certain problems in Caitlyn Jenner’s life, and in particular, in her sex life. During a candid chat with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, Caitlyn opened up about dating men.

It’s unclear if Caitlyn Jenner has changed her opinion about dating and sex since then, but one year ago she thought she would not even date men until after she completes her sex reassignment surgery. When asked by Kris if Caitlyn Jenner was dating men, the latter refused to give a direct answer and said that she would date men only if she went through “final surgery and all that” and stopped short of saying that she won’t date men while she has a penis.

“I wouldn’t date a guy with…”

While Kris was definitely surprised that Caitlyn Jenner thinks dating means having sex, her ex-wife said she could still go out on dates for a drink.

“You don’t have to have sex.”

Despite Caitlyn Jenner’s doubts about going through gender reassignment surgery and having sex with men before completing the surgery, she did get breast implants. And Kris seems a little jealous.

“Your boobs are a little fresher than mine. You just got a boob job. Your boobs are perky and mine aren’t.”

Even though sex with men seems out of the question for Caitlyn Jenner until after she completes her sex reassignment surgery, she already took classes on how women fake orgasms during her E! show. Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to start learning how to fake orgasms is apparently motivated by the I Am Cait star’s belief that her sexual experience after going through gender reassignment surgery wouldn’t be the same.

But Dr. Marci Bowers, a transgender woman who came on Caitlyn Jenner’s show last year, reassured the 67-year-old that the “vast, vast majority” of transgender women are able to orgasm.

And while Caitlyn Jenner may not be 100 percent convinced that undergoing sex reassignment surgery would be the right decision for her, she did admit that it’s “really interesting to talk about this issue.”

I Am Cait was canceled last year after its ratings began to nosedive, and people seem to have lost interest in Caitlyn Jenner’s life as a transgender.

