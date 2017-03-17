Robbed! Kendall Jenner Had $200,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen

Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen, making her the second member of the family who was targeted by a robbery. Fortunately, there were no guns involved as law enforcement securities ruled the crime as an inside job. Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning after a night out with friends in her flat during Wednesday night.

Kendall Jenner calls 911 after she noticed something was amiss

The 21-year-old model was forced to call 911 over burglary fears after discovering a jewelry heist in her bedroom. Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her Hollywood Hills pad in the wee hours of Thursday morning. At first, Kendall thought she was being burglarized after noticing that some of her jewels went missing. Thinking that the burglar might still be around the property, she immediately called 911 to which the cops quickly responded.

“We’re told she was hanging around the house for several hours, and noticed nothing amiss…that is, until she went into her bedroom just after 1 a.m. and realized some of her jewelry was missing. She called the cops,” TMZpreviously reported.

In an updated article, the cops found no evidence of forced entry or anyone around at home during the time of the incident. There were also no suspects identified. However, what we do know is that the young reality star held a party with a group of friends at her Hollywood Hills pad last Wednesday night.

so happy to be the face of the new #DWClassicPetite from @danielwellington! Enter KENDALL for 15% off on Danielwellington.com link in bio #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

At one point during their party, an alarm warning went off signifying that someone had opened a door, but Kendall thought nothing of it. The reports continued that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her friends in her home and came back around at the flat around 1 a.m. to find her jewelry box opened. She immediately called the police at 1:15 a.m. thinking that the burglar might still be lurking around the mansion.

According to TMZ, the police ruled the crime a theft and are certain that the thief knew where she kept all her bling-bling. Who knows? It might be one of her buddies who was hanging out with the TV star. Sometimes, we should be mindful of who we call friends. No comments have been made by Kendall Jenner or her management.

The runway model purchased her Hollywood Hills home, which features six bedrooms, swimming pool, rooftop patio, and high windows from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for $6.5 million in 2016.

This wasn’t the first she has been a victim

In August 2016, Kendall Jenner was granted a permanent restraining order after a stalker managed to make it all the way to her driveway. Shavaughn McKenzie was accused of following Kendall around and even came to the point that she had repeatedly knocked on her car window for unknown reasons. At that time, Kendall Jenner said in a court appearance, “I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

Last October, half-sister Kim Kardashian was also robbed of about $10 million worth of jewelry while staying in her apartment in the French capital during Paris fashion week. Currently, there are 10 suspects in custody over the crime.

The Kardashian sisters DASH store was vandalized

The whole family is experiencing a terrible week following the 13th season premiere of their famed show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Monday. The vandalism comes after Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen. The front door and windows of their Los Angeles DASH store was covered in red spray paint but was easily removed by cleaners who responded immediately after it was discovered.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]