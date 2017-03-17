Trump Kicked One Direction Out Of NYC Hotel Because They Won’t Meet His Daughter

Donald Trump once kicked members of the boy band One Direction out of his NYC hotel because they declined a request to meet with one of his daughters who was a One Direction fan, Liam Payne alleged in an interview with the U.K.’s Rollacoaster magazine.

Payne also talked in the interview for the first time about his relationship with Cheryl Cole.

“Donald Trump kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it,” Payne told Rollacoaster, according to Hollywood Life.

Liam, 23, said members of One Direction refused a request to wake up early and meet with one of Trump’s daughter while they were staying at the estate mogul’s hotel in New York City.

The incident happened long before Trump started his presidential campaign. The New York businessman reportedly called the band’s manager while they were sleeping and announced that his daughter would like to meet with the boys.

The manager explained to Trump that the boys were sleeping, but Trump was adamant. He demanded that the manager wake up the boys just to meet his daughter.

“It was about [meeting] his daughter,” Liam said. “He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘Well wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.”

Liam said that after they declined Trump’s request, he retaliated by refusing to allow the band to use his hotel’s underground garage. According to Liam, being denied access to the underground garage caused the band great inconvenience because it was the only way to avoid the crowd of rowdy, screaming New York fangirls waiting outside the hotel for the band to come out.

“Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside,” Payne explained. “New York is ruthless for us. So he was like ‘Okay, I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

Liam, however, did not say which of Trump’s daughters had wanted to meet with the band members. Some observers guessed it was likely Tiffany, 23, who falls into the age bracket of typical One Direction fans. But it is also possible that Ivanka, 35, was also a One Direction fan.

Trump’s critics noted that the story, if true, corroborates the claim by Trump’s detractors that he always wants to have his way and that he could get nasty if he can’t.

“Trump always wants to get his way and he will make sure that he punishes anyone who says no to him.”

Liam also talked about Justin Bieber.

“He’s a great guy. Inside there’s a really good heart,” he told Rollacoaster.

Laim said he once offered support to Bieber because he thought he needed someone to share the challenges of life as a celebrity with, since he did not have band mates to relate with.

“I said, ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to,'” Liam said. “He [Bieber] didn’t have that. I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know as I’m here and I understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world.’ He needs somebody like that and in that position.”

He also talked for the first time about his partner Cheryl Cole. Payne and Cole have been dating for about a year. Cole is expecting her first child with Payne, but she has also not spoken publicly about their relationship.

The couple reportedly first met when Liam was auditioning for The X Factor (UK ) in 2008, before One Direction band was formed, and when Liam was still a teenager.

Although Cole is about 10 years older than Liam, the two met and fell in love. He acknowledged that he was always a fan of Cole.

“Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing,” Liam gushed. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” he continued. “Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now.”

He added that he has Cole’s full support as he plans his solo career after the band went on hiatus.

“She fully supports me. We’re super happy,” he said. “It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23.”

Trump has not responded to Liam’s allegation. But judging from the U.S. president’s past actions it wouldn’t be surprising if feels compelled to tweet a response.

[Featured Image by JStone/Shutterstock]