Samsung Galaxy S8 Camera Is Still 12MP, But It Will Have A Killer Feature

The Galaxy S8 has not been officially released, but the rumor mill has pretty much uncovered everything there is to know about the device. While the majority of the Galaxy S8’s details are already known at this point, a particularly interesting rumor about the upcoming flagship’s imaging capabilities has managed to spark the interest of the South Korean tech giant’s fans.

There is no doubt that the Galaxy S8 would be a powerhouse device. Over the course of the last few months, details of the flagship have been consistently leaked, including its processor, RAM, overall design and camera. While unofficially announced by Samsung, the Galaxy S8 is expected to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM and a brand new design that will enable the smartphone to feature a 5.8-inch screen into a sleek and relatively small body.

It is no secret that the raw specs of the Galaxy S8 (save for its 4GB memory, of course) are very formidable, but if there’s one area where the upcoming flagship appears set to underwhelm, it would be in its camera. From leaks and rumors about the device, it seems that Samsung would be utilizing a single-sensor 12MP dual-pixel camera for the Galaxy S8. While the setup of the S8’s camera is capable enough on its own, its similar design to the Galaxy S7’s sensors has polarized fans of the device.

My all black #GalaxyS8 with night sky wallpaper ???? Waiting for it #UnboxYourPhone pic.twitter.com/q70lI8RCOu — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 15, 2017

Recently, however, a new rumor about the Galaxy S8’s camera has emerged, stating that while the device’s sensor would be a single-lens 12MP module, it would be capable of capturing videos in slow motion. Unlike the usual 240fps slow motion capabilities that are featured in most current midrange and flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 would be able to record videos at speeds of up to 1000fps, according to an Android Authority report.

Considering that 240fps is already satisfactory for everyday photography, the premise of capturing videos at 1000fps is something that has sparked the interest of Samsung fans. After all, if 240fps videos could already produce visually stunning footage, the possibilities with 1000fps recordings are even bigger.

A TechnoBuffalo report stated that the South Korean tech giant would be utilizing added DRAM to the device’s camera sensor, which would allow the smartphone to handle the processing load of the new feature. Interestingly, speculations are high that Samsung’s super slow motion feature for the Galaxy S8 would utilize a different camera technology from one shown by Sony earlier this year, which features a CMOS sensor and a three-layer stack with DRAM.

#GalaxyS8 OK! Many people just claim they have real leaked pics of S8, if they don't look like this, then just rumors.. enjoy more leaks! pic.twitter.com/wy5lNPQ23f — KK Sneak Leaks (@kksneakleaks) March 14, 2017

Other details about the Galaxy S8’s camera module have also emerged, with rumors stating that the upcoming flagship’s front camera would feature an 8MP module with autofocus. Considering that the selfie capabilities of smartphones are more and more significant as of late, the upgraded features of the Galaxy S8’s front camera have been received warmly by fans of the South Korean tech giant.

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy S8 would most likely feature a formidable camera module, there is a good chance that the upcoming flagship would be competing against the best camera smartphones in the market. The Galaxy S8’s super slow motion capabilities, for one, would be competing against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s 19MP sensor, which could record at 960fps. Of course, the most important test for the Galaxy S8’s camera would be in its capability to capture still images, an area dominated by the iPhone 7 Plus and the Google Pixel.

The Galaxy S8 is scheduled for an official unveiling on March 29 in New York City. Pricing for the device, as well as its larger sibling, the Galaxy S8+, remains unknown, though rumors are high that both flagships would be priced at a premium.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]