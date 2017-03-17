Kim Kardashian And Sisters Kourtney And Khloe Make Money Just By Posting Stuff

Kim Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloe make money by posting sponsored ads on their social media. The sisters were reportedly earning six-figure amounts per endorsement deal. It’s really hard Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Kim Kardashian and sisters, Kourtney and Khloe earned money by enticing each of their respective million fans with luxury brands posts.

Kim Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloe make money by posting their endorsement deals online. According to a report from Us Weekly, Michael Heller, CEO of Talent Resources explained that the sisters got 25 percent of their income thru sponsored posts. Mr. Heller is the Kardashian’s organizer when it comes to advertising deals and sponsored brands.

Among the sisters, Kim Kardashian has the most number of followers with over 95 million in the famous social media platform, Instagram. Hence, she has a higher worth compared to her sisters with Khloe and Kourtney having 64.3 million and 54.5 million followers, respectively. Heller revealed that the mother-of-two gets paid up to $500,000 per endorsement deal while her sisters earned a pretty big amount of $250,000 per campaign. That’s how Kim and sisters Kourtney and Khloe make money! Practically, no sweat at all as all they have to do is press the “post” button and voila! Money works.

We’re going to browse through the reality star’s Instagram account and point out some of her posts wherein she subtly mentioned a certain brand. We have the Lumee brand which specializes in light-up phone cases. In one photo, the 36-year-old businesswoman was sitting in a makeup chair while appearing to be answering a call. The iphone case was clearly on display with a matching caption, “This is happening! The Lumee Black Duo is now in Apple Globally- Loving the black light!”

This is happening! The Lumee Black Duo is now in Apple Globally -Loving the back light! #lumeecollab A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Kim K was also seen posting healthy nutrition supplements, cosmetic products, waist trainers, and even her very own Kimoji app. However, not all brands are accepted by the Kardashian sisters as they’re practically choosy and will only entertain offers that suit their liking.

“They only endorse what aligns with their lifestyle. They turn a lot down,” Heller added.

As for Khloe’s pricey campaign, she prefers promoting her own company Good American denim and supporting her half-sister’s cosmetic business. She has also signed a deal with Protein World due to being a confessed fitness junkie and all.

Tomorrow we drop our @goodamerican denim mini skirts and the PERFECT denim jacket that is so effortless and versatile!! My new favorite!! 9am PST on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Oh no! One of their stores got vandalized!

The vandalism comes after reports of how Kim Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloe make money online. Their Los Angeles’ DASH store was vandalized in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The red graffiti stretched across the store’s door and front window. Luckily, the staffs were able to take action and hired a professional cleaner to wipe it off before the paint can harden.

The family’s stores have been targeted previously: one was a firebombing attempt when a man threw an on-fire piece of rag with a dumbbell wrapped underneath; the second one happened at their main store in Calabasas marking the first incident of vandalism after a supporter wrote, “we love you Kim” on the front door.

Following the vandal, Kim angrily wrote on a now-defunct blog, “It makes me sick that people would go out of their way to target our store like this. It doesn’t matter what was written, the fact is that vandalism is a crime. This isn’t a joke and we are NOT taking this lightly!”

The most recent downfall of their business is the closing of their New York branch due to the high rental rates and unprofitable merchandises.

