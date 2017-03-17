‘Vikings’ Season 5 Star Teases An Explosive Season And A Reinvented Character

History’s long running Vikings series had it’s most daring season yet. The fourth season had two parts, a time jump and the death of the series protagonist Ragnar. Season 5 of Vikings is rumored to be released in November this year and follow the two-part style introduced in the previous season.

The finale set up the fifth season with Ragnar’s sons will introduced and their ambitions, as well as a new nemesis in Heahmund, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

In an interview with TV Guide, Clive Standen, who plays Rollo, confirmed that he will be returning for Season 5 and teased an explosive season and revealed to fans that his popular character will be reinvented:

“Nearly every season, [creator] Michael Hirst has allowed me to reinvent this man, and Season 5 is no different. I think when he comes back, all bets are off… You’ll see a very different Rollo. [The season]’s going to be explosive, but not in the ways that you’d expect.”

Rollo is an enigma and one of the most interesting characters in Vikings. Rollo’s personal ambitions led him to betray his family and come to his own as a war lord when he defeated his now deceased brother Ragnar in Paris.

In part 2 of Vikings Season 4, we saw that Rollo missed the Viking way of life and followed his nephew Bjorn into new territory in the Mediterranean. In the finale Bjorn revealed his intention to continue exploring and many fans predict that Rollo will tag along once again. However, as Clive Standen teased, fans are going to get a different Rollo, so there is no telling what he may do.

Rollo’s return may come as a surprise to many fans as it seemed like the series was moving on from the last generation of Vikings. Also, Standen has a lead role in NBC series Taken, which led many to speculate that he would leave Vikings.

Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha will also be returning for season 5 of Vikings. The shieldmaiden who is destined to be killed by one of Ragnar’s sons was spotted being friendly with Ubbe in the teaser for the fifth season.

With the introduction of Heahmund, there are other new characters to look forward to in the fifth season. Vikings Season 5 will add former WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland to the cast. Copeland will play Ketill Flatnose, a fierce and brave warrior, selected by Floki to be one of the members of an expedition party to Iceland.

Vikings fifth season is expected to feature 20 episodes and the showrunner Michael Hirst revealed in an interview with Variety magazine what fans can expect in episode 1:

“Ivar’s in a special position, he always has been. I think if memory serves Season 5 begins with the burial of Sigurd, and Ivar is weeping and saying he never meant to do it. But his murder of Sigurd splits the brothers — they split up into different camps. A large part of the next season will be about, will it be like this great Roman conflict after Caesar’s death, the great Roman civil wars with Brutus and Cassius and Octavian? These people are playing for possession of the known world. It’s not like a little local fight — these are huge territories. The Great Army has conquered a huge part of England. How do we behave now? That’s what Season 5 opens with.”

Siguard’s death in the finale was a major break from historical events reminding fans that the series is taking a fictional or dramatic twist. It sets the tone that no character is safe heading into the fifth season.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]