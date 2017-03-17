Xiaomi Mi 6: New Rumors, Leaks And Strategy To Curb Snapdragon 835 Shortage

The Xiaomi Mi 6 would not be released in various regions, but the latest flagship device from the Chinese manufacturer has already managed to capture the interest of the mobile market. As the release date of the highly-anticipated Xiaomi Mi 6 approaches, a series of new rumors and leaks have emerged about the smartphone. True to form, the nature of these new rumors is very encouraging.

One of the most contested topics about the Xiaomi Mi 6 is the processor that the upcoming flagship device would be released with. While initial speculations pointed to the smartphone being equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, the rumored shortage of the mobile chips due to Samsung’s monopoly on the processor’s initial batch has thrown a notable shade on the Xiaomi Mi 6’s chip. Citing a Weibo leak, a recent report from Android Central stated that the smartphone manufacturer might have an excellent strategy to deal with the SD 835 shortage.

According to the report, Xiaomi would be initially releasing the Mi 6 with a Snapdragon 821, much like the LG G6. While the Snapdragon 821 is an inferior chip compared to the Snapdragon 835, the raw power of the mobile processor remains formidable. Thus, for the initial release of the Xiaomi Mi 6, at least, the Chinese manufacturer might simply go for the chipmaker’s second-best SoC.

This, however, does not mean that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would not be fitted with the Snapdragon 835 anymore. The Android Central report further stated that the smartphone maker would release a Snapdragon 835 variant of the Mi 6 at a later date, with the version being sold as a top-tier iteration of the flagship device. This means that for 2017, Xiaomi would be releasing an entry-level Mi 6 with a Snapdragon 821 processor and a premium model that runs the Snapdragon 835 later on in the year.

As for the device’s actual specs, rumors are high that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would launch with either a 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM variant, as well as storage options of up to 128GB. A 2K screen is also rumored for a top-tier version of the device. Apart from this, Kevin Wang, a noted mobile analyst, stated that Xiaomi would be releasing a variant of the Mi 6 with a unique ceramic body. This would give the Mi 6 a similar design as the Mi Mix, one of the tech firm’s most successful devices last year, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

The release date of the Xiaomi Mi 6 has been a hotly contested topic in the rumor mill as of late, with some speculations stating that the device’s reveal would be pushed back to May 2017 due to the Snapdragon 835 shortage. Considering the new rumors about the device being given a two-pronged release date, however, speculations are high that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would still see an April 2017 release date.

The Chinese tech giant has not officially confirmed the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 6, but rumors are high that the upcoming flagship device would start at around $290 for the entry-level Snapdragon 821 variant, according to Phone Arena. Considering the price of its competitors, the Xiaomi Mi 6 appears to be priced aggressively. However, the device’s cost is expected to rise for customers who would like to purchase the smartphone outside China.

Over the years, Xiaomi has made a name for itself as one of the world’s most formidable smartphone makers, producing devices that could stand toe-to-toe with the best that the mobile industry could offer. In both its software and its hardware, Xiaomi has, time and again, proven that its devices are world-class. With the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Chinese tech giant is expected to prove this point even further.

[Featured Image by VCG/Getty Images]