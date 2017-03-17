George R.R. Martin Will Not Finish ‘Game Of Thrones’ Books To Build Film Studio?

George R.R. Martin is the man behind the world of Westeros, the genius behind A Song of Ice and Fire, and the procrastinator who has yet to release the sixth installment of his book series, Winds of Winter. Apparently, George R.R. Martin has a lot on his plate and the responsibilities just keep piling up in front of him. Since he started weaving the epic world of A Song of Ice and Fire in 1996, the author received numerous media projects including that of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin has his hands full considering all the contributions he has made to make HBO’s Game of Thrones into a masterpiece worthy of the books. However, the time George R.R. Martin spent dedicated to the famous TV show took its toll on the progress of his book series A Song of Ice and Fire.

Similar to HBO’s Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin’s Winds of Winter has a lot of people waiting for new material to be released. At present, some fans of the books worry about George R.R. Martin ever completing A Song of Ice and Fire, especially now that the HBO series is already going beyond the coverage of the books.

Apparently, George R.R. Martin is a busy man and he has made himself even busier by launching the Stagecoach Foundation. Several reports claim that George R.R. Martin recently started a new project in Santa Fe. The world renowned author took a 30,000 square-foot of donated space and turned into to a non-profit office and production facility. Moreover, this new studio welcomes films from Hollywood and those of newcomer filmmakers as well.

Despite this new studio being a way for George R.R. Martin to help the rest of the filmmaking community, some fans can’t help but worry. George R.R. Martin is a known procrastinator and all the work involving HBO’s Game of Thrones has already slowed his writing down dramatically. How will the new stagecoach Foundation affect George R.R. Martin’s unfinished books?

The last book in the series George R.R. Martin was able to release was A Dance with Dragons and it was released back in 2011. It has been six years, give or take, since George R.R. Martin was able to dish out a new installment to A Song of Ice and Fire. A new project like the Stagecoach Foundation will surely take a lot of George R.R. Martin’s precious time. Although the title is an exaggeration of what fans fear, it may take significantly longer for any progress to be made for his books.

After the constant delays and release date push backs for George R.R. Martin’s Winds of Winter, HBO’s TV series Game of Thrones has gotten to the point where it already surpassed the events in the books. George R.R. Martin definitely has a lot of catching up to do and it is unclear how much of his time and devotion will be taken by his new studio.

Fortunately, George R.R. Martin does not let fan whining influence how fast he will dish out Winds of Winter. He, however, admitted to being prone to distractions which are the main reasons for the massive delays experienced by his books. Moreover, George R.R. Martin added another item to his already full to-do list. Although a new movie studio will mean good business for Santa Fe, fans continue to worry about the welfare of George R.R. Martin’s epic books series.

If it is any consolation at all, unlike George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 7 already has a release date set in stone. Be sure to catch the season premiere of Game of Thrones on July 16 on HBO.

