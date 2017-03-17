Kendall Jenner Burglary: Is It Part Of A Larger Conspiracy?

Adding to the already fragile mindset within the Kardashian/Jenner family following Kim’s robbery, it has been revealed that Kendall Jenner discovered a burglary in her own Hollywood Hills home. Making the situation worse, it’s now being reported that the burglary at Kendall’s home may have been an inside job, committed by staff or by people known to Ms. Jenner with occasion to visit the supermodel and reality T.V. star at her home. The theft of $200K worth of jewelry has forced Kendall to face the fact that some on her staff or among her friends may not be as loyal as Jenner previously assumed.

Investigators Believe The Theft At Jenner’s Home To Be An “Inside Job”

The Hamilton Spectator reports that the burglary at Kendall Jenner’s California home was discovered by the model at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, just following a party hosted by Jenner on Wednesday evening. Police arrived shortly to investigate and finding no signs of forced entry, determined that the crime had been committed by someone with access to the property, such as a guest attending the party thrown by Kendall.

During the party, Kendall says she heard an alarm go off, which indicated the opening of a door within her home but chose to ignore it. Later, after the party ended, Ms. Jenner left her home for about an hour. Kendall only noticed that her jewelry collection was missing upon her return.

The burglary resulted in the theft of an estimated $200K in jewelry, reported Ms. Jenner.

Following her own robbery, Kim Kardashian has commented that she believes she was targeted through her social media posts, which allowed potential robbers to know where her valuables were stored and what Kardashian’s daily routine was like.

For Kendall, the circumstances may have been much the same, as Ms. Jenner has frequently commented about being a workaholic and being kept away from her home by her career obligations.

“I’m definitely still on my path, but I’m proud of everything that my hard work has gotten me! It’s not just about being a workaholic (which I am!), though… I’ve always been my authentic self,” Jenner previously said.

Is The Burglary Of Kendall Jenner’s Home Part Of A Larger Conspiracy?

It’s starting to seem very unlikely that the burglary of Kendall’s Hollywood Hills home was an isolated incident. As Romper shares, speculation is surfacing that the Jenner theft was part of a larger conspiracy, either as a part of a rash of similar thefts in the area, or perhaps committed by the same group to have robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint, months earlier.

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint at her Paris hotel room, while she was attending Fashion Week. Ms. Kardasian West later reported that the robbers escaped with jewelry worth millions of dollars, but had dropped a platinum cross, mounted with diamonds. The suspects were later apprehended.

“What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kim said previously about the robbery. “I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”

Ms. Kardashian West theorized that the robbers used her social media posts to plan their attack.

The nature of the burglary at the Kendall Jenner home is still up for speculation, but it seems that the burglars specifically targeted her Hollywood Hills home of the several high-end homes in the area. Whether it’s because of her social media posts, as Jenner’s half-sister has theorized, or as a part of a larger theft ring, remains to be determined.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]