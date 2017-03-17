So, About That ‘Gay Scene’ In Disney’s New Live-Action ‘Beauty And The Beast’

On Thursday night, Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast was released in numerous markets with many movie-goers getting to see it. Come Friday, it will have its full wide release for everyone to enjoy and see how it compares with the animated classic. While many are going to rave about how good the film is, a lot of the focus is on the so-called “gay scene” that was announced as being in it a couple of weeks ago.

Yes, director Bill Condon revealed at the beginning of March that Josh Gad’s LeFou would be the first openly gay character for the company, as reported by Attitude. It was a monumental announcement that ended up receiving a lot of positive and negative attention, but it also ended up being twisted in ways that were hard to understand.

Condon went on to say that who Gad portrays is a character who obviously admires Gaston, but he also has quite an affection for him as well.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Now, that final bit of having a “payoff at the end” is what was run with by many media outlets. WYMT went ahead and said that the director of the film said the flick would have “Disney’s first gay scene,” but that got blown completely out of proportion.

A lot of people on social media started saying they would boycott Disney and didn’t want to see gay scenes in their movies. Many posts were made, and deleted, that had people believing it would be some sort of gay love scene or something, but no-one associated with Beauty and the Beast ever said that was happening.

Please let it be known that from this point on, there will be minor spoilers for Beauty and the Beast. There is not a lot revealed that has to do with the plot, but some moments from the flick will be revealed, so, if you don’t want to know, then stop reading now.

After having seen the live-action Beauty and the Beast, you may notice very few and quick instances of gay insinuations. There is a moment early on where LeFou asks Gaston (Luke Evans) if he’s not happy with just the two of them together. Later, the hilarious sidekick makes a joke comment about being “too clingy” when Gaston asks him why he hasn’t yet settled down with a woman.

There are other slight moments and then, during the climatic fight scene in Beast’s castle, the Wardrobe spits out women’s clothing and adorns three male villagers in it. Two are disgusted and run away while a third smiles and seems to like his new attire.

After the fight ends, there is a dance celebration at the end which sees couples dancing around one another. When it comes time for everyone to switch partners, LeFou and the dress-loving male villager end up together and after about three seconds, the moment is over.

Honestly, that is all that happens throughout the film and it may be called a “gay moment” or “somewhat homosexual moment,” but there most certainly is no “gay scene.” There is no gay couple or gay kiss or anything else, but it is not like there should be a problem if there was.

As the film hits more and more theaters and the studio looks to see how well it is doing, so much focus is on the gay controversy and many are sick of it. Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon even spoke with Vulture and said that he’s tired of it all and people need to see the production before making judgment as he told his interviewer.

“Can I just say, I’m sort of sick of this. Because you’ve seen the movie — it’s such a teeny thing, and it’s been overblown. “Well, people haven’t seen the movie. They have to see the movie, and they’ll understand that it’s not what it’s about.”

Yes, it’s a great breakthrough and a big-time tribute more than anything, but the gay character of LeFou and slight gay moments should not overshadow Beauty and the Beast as a whole.

Disney is going to keep moving forward with its live-action remakes of its animated classics as it has with Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast. When director Bill Condon revealed that Josh Gad’s LeFou would be the studio’s first openly gay character, a lot of media outlets took the story and ran with it. Well, while running with a story of some “gay scene” that doesn’t even exist, they ended up missing out on what is a very good film.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]