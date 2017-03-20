Green Bay Packers Should Target Darrelle Revis In Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers have quietly had a huge offseason, but there are still plenty of holes for them to fill. One of those holes is in the defensive secondary at the cornerback position. Ted Thompson has yet to target a veteran free agent and may not end up doing so, but there are a couple players out in free agency that could help them turn their defense around.

Darrelle Revis may not be the superstar that he once was, but there is no question that he would be an upgrade for the Packers’ defense. He got into off-the-field drama early in the offseason, but all charges have been dropped and he is ready to focus on resuming his football career.

Green Bay should make a strong push for Revis, even though they are not known for being aggressive in free agency.

Last season with the New York Jets, Revis ended up totaling 53 tackles, an interception, and five defensed passes. Those numbers don’t draw a lot of attention, but they do not tell the whole story. He may not be an elite corner anymore, but he is still capable of forcing opposing offenses to think twice about throwing his direction.

At 31-years-old, Revis still has two or three years left in his career. Green Bay would likely be able to sign him to a team-friendly contract as well. Revis won’t have a ton of leverage after a down season in 2016 and the issues that he had away from the game this offseason.

To show the struggles that Green Bay had against the pass last season, ESPN statistics show that the Packers were ranked No. 31 in the league in opponents’ passing yards per game. That won’t get the job done.

Aaron Rodgers may be the best quarterback in the NFL, but he is not able to win a Super Bowl by himself. During the only period that Green Bay had an elite defense, Rodgers was able to deliver a Super Bowl victory. Getting back to having a strong defense is the key for the Packers to win another title.

Looking at the Packers’ current secondary, there are major question marks. Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins will be heading into their second years in the league, but have not shown the progress that Green Bay was hoping to see. Ladarius Gunter, Demetri Goodson, and Davon House are also in the mix, but are unproven and have had consistency issues in the past.

Needless to say, adding a proven veteran like Revis would be a smart move for the Packers. He may not be a superstar, but at least he has a proven track record of being a strong coverage cornerback.

All of that being said, it shouldn’t be expected that the Packers will go after Revis in the near future. They have already brought in a star in the free agency period by signing former New England Patriots’ tight end Martellus Bennett and have made a couple other moves as well. Thompson isn’t known for being a free agency lover, which could make this option unlikely for Green Bay.

Peter King speculates Steelers, Packers, Saints might pursue Darrelle Revis https://t.co/jkqgzniOf9 pic.twitter.com/fzD4wm7LYy — All 22 (@all22) March 2, 2017

Despite the fact that the Packers may not show interest in signing Revis, it is certainly interesting to consider. If Green Bay wanted to go out of the way to show Rodgers that they want to win another Super Bowl, signing a big name for the defense would be one way to do it.

Spotrac.com has projected that Revis will receive a contract worth around $5.8 million annually this offseason. That is well within the Packers’ price range should they choose to pursue Revis.

Expect to see the Packers come up in a few more free agency rumors before everything is said and done. They could choose to pursue a running back, but a cornerback would be a major need as well and Revis fits the bill.

[Featured Image by Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini]