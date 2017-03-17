Spider-Man Sequel ‘Venom’ To Be Released By Columbia One Year After ‘Homecoming’

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe releases its first stand-alone Spider-Man movie this Summer as a follow-up to his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Columbia Pictures will dive back into Spidey’s world with Venom in 2018, a film from which they hope to build a new franchise. To be clear, the new movie starring Spider-Man villain Venom will not be a sequel to bSpider-Man: Homecoming, which will officially join the MCU in July. Instead, Venom picks up where 2007’s Spider-Man 3 left off, when Tobey Maguire still played Peter Parker and Eddie Brock/Venom was played by Topher Grace.

As reported by IGN, the Sony Pictures Entertainment subsidiary announced that Venom will be released in theaters on October 5, 2018, a date previously reserved for Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and Columbia’s own The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Very few other details have been released about Venom. Alex Kurtzman, who directed The Mummy and wrote Spider-Man 2, has agreed to direct the latest Marvel venture. They have not announced who will play the titular role of Venom, or whether Spider-Man will even be a part of the story.

As reported by Comic Book, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will be writing the film. Both Rosenberg and Pinkner were involved with the Jumanji remake starring Dwayne Johnson. Pinkner was also a writer for Spider-Man 2. The same report also notes that the decision to make Alex Kurtzman the director could change.

For casual fans who do not follow the separate film “universes,” the two previous Spider-Man reboots — including the Sam Raimi films starring Tobey Maguire (2002-2007) and the Marc Webb films starring Andrew Garfield (2012-2014) — share no essential continuity with any of the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including the Captain America and Avengers films). What happened to Spider-Man in those films has no bearing on what happens to Tom Holland’s character in the MCU movies.

While this may be good news for fans who have been waiting for Venom to return to the silver screen, it will be disappointing to anyone who hoped to see the villain as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even if a licensing deal could be arranged, it would make no sense for the Disney/Marvel films to feature the same super-villain that just starred in his own movie for another company.

Meanwhile, the MCU film Spider-Man: Homecoming is still set to hit theaters on July 7, 2017. After assisting Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker will remain under the tutelage of Tony Stark as he prepares to battle the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton.

