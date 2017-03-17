Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘Arguing’ On ‘The Voice’ Set, Honeymoon Stage Over?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were seen “arguing” on The Voice set. Is the honeymoon stage over for this celebrity couple?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been providing entertainment on The Voice with their playful, romantic banter but has the arguing turned bitter between the two?

As the battle rounds continue on NBC’s The Voice, Stefani and Shelton have been extremely competitive with one another, even backstage, according to Radar Online.

“Gwen and Blake are actually becoming really competitive with each other this season and it is quite fun to watch.”

Production insiders told reporters that the vibe has changed between Gwen and Blake.

“Whereas they used to help each other and kind of be on the same team, they are both really out to win it this time around.”

It was previously reported that both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were offered massive cash bonuses to keep their fun flirtation going on camera throughout the season.

Although insiders claim that it has not necessarily been easy for the mother of Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, and her country singing lover to do.

When this season of The Voice first began, Shelton and Stefani were giggling and silly with one another, playing up their romance for The Voice audience alongside their fellow coaches; Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and R&B singer Alicia Keys.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling.”

Is the honeymoon stage over for Blake and Gwen? Insiders claim that the couple is not nearly as affectionate towards each other as they once were.

“Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

According to Radar Online, Blake Shelton was spotted stocking up on booze at the liquor store in Los Angeles last week.

This news comes after Shelton supposedly promised Gwen that he would not drink until their wedding.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani was in New York City for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Stefani gushed over Blake Shelton, telling Meyers that he was a sparkly, happy, amazing person. She also talked about their music making process as a couple.

Insiders close to the celebrity couple told reporters that Blake was drinking while Gwen was away.

“When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days.”

Gwen Stefani has definitely proven to be a calming influence over the partying country singer since they began dating in November 2015. However, the country singer seemed to be ready to get back to his partying days.

“The wedding can’t come soon enough for Blake!”

Will The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will still get married? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

