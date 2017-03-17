Mama June Weight Loss 2017: Down To 199 lbs. As Daughter Questions Motives

In the midst of her 2017 weight loss journey, “Mama” June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has spoken out, questioning her mothers’ motives for shedding the weight.

Following the premiere of Mama June’s latest reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, last month, fans have been speculating on the reason behind her dramatic weight loss.

Speaking to E! News on Thursday, Cardwell, who has a notoriously strained relationship with Mama June, voiced her opinion on the situation.

“I think she did it just to be more famous. I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

Speaking to iHeartRadio this week, Mama June defended her intentions, claiming she wanted to lose the weight for herself and would have done so regardless of her reality contract.

“With or without cameras, I was going to do this journey no matter what.”

In response, Chickadee disputed this, claiming that if she truly wanted to do it for herself, she “would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago.”

In addition to her gastric sleeve surgery to assist with her weight loss, it has been reported that Shannon has undergone a breast lift, tummy tuck as well as skin removal surgery on her arms and neck. It has been estimated that the surgeries could have cost the reality star upwards of $50,000.

Caldwell and Mama June have long had a strained relationship, on and off camera. Emotions came to a head in 2014 when rumors began to circulate that Mama June had resumed a relationship with ex-con Mark McDaniel, a man Cardwell had accused of molesting her in 2002 when she was just 8-years-old.

The rumors resulted in the cancellation of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, with the network deciding against airing the completed fourth season.

Shannon has long insisted that she was unaware of the situation until 10 years after Cardwell was molested, a claim that Chickadee refuted when she appeared on a 2014 episode of Dr. Phil. In a statement at the time, the eldest daughter of Mama June explained how news of her mother rekindling a romance with the man who molested her made her feel.

“It’s Mama’s fault. She has to live with it. She has brung [sic] the past back and now she can’t get it away. I’m mad. I’m upset. I feel betrayed. I feel very hurt. That’s the main thing that I am — I feel very hurt that Mama let him come around.”

It has been reported previously that Cardwell and Mama June have had disputes over the alleged owing of money to Cardwell and her daughter, Kaitlyn, for their appearance on the original TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Cardwell had previously accused Mama June of stealing from her savings account and had whittled down her savings account from $30,000 to just $15,400.

Meanwhile, in a sneak peek of Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot viewers see June meeting with her plastic surgeon where she makes the shock revelation that she now weighs 199 pounds. Speaking to her surgeon, Shannon discusses how far she has come.

“When I started losing the weight, I weighed over 450 lbs. I had the gastric sleeve [surgery] and lost 160 lbs.”

While Mama June runs through the laundry list of procedures she would like to have done, namely removal of excess skin, she says is the result of her four pregnancies, her surgeon, Dr. Daniel G. Kolder has his own plans.

“Maybe our best bet is to do the breasts and abdomen, because those two surgeries really complement one another. I think do those two out of the gate to begin with, then come back and we talk arms and we talk face.”

This advice is in keeping with June’s wishes, who jokes earlier in the scene that she wants her currently “saggy t*tties” to say “hey, how you doing?”

You can catch the full episode Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/AP Images]