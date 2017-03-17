Rita Ora Has Cheated Death At Least Three Times By Now

Rita Ora may not be feeling very lucky this week, but she is. The singer has cheated death at least three times by now.

Earlier this week, she missed being involved in a drive-by shooting as an armed gang fired at Notting Hill building just minutes after she walked by. Shots were heard in the Colville Square shortly after she was spotted visiting friends. The pop star was seen enjoying a brisk walk in the sunshine.

Rita Ora narrowly avoids 'drive-by shooting' while walking down quiet street in Notting Hill https://t.co/B6a1IZ9LfR pic.twitter.com/zgPi5hmD7G — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 15, 2017

Rita Ora JUST misses 'drive-by shooting' as she's seen in area MINUTES before chaos erupts https://t.co/ndvAa0RjaR pic.twitter.com/mS4wGgFSUv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 15, 2017

Ora was photographed wearing a white T-shirt with black leggings and white sneakers. The Evening Standard reports that she was seen walking with model Alice Dellal earlier on in the day. She traveled to the gym, which was around the corner from when the scary incident took place.

About several minutes after she walked by, the sound of gunfire was heard in the residential area. Armed police officers rushed to the scene shortly after 2 pm to the reports of “shots fired,” reports The Sun.

“On Wednesday, 15 March police were called shortly after 14:00hrs to a report of shots fired in Colville Gardens, W11. Local officers attended along with firearm officers and found no injured persons. There was evidence that a firearm had been discharged. A crime scene is currently in place and officers remain on scene. There have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing. Detectives from the Trident and Command Area Command are investigating.”

This report comes after Ora’s rep denied that she’s still friends with a hit-and-run killer who burgled Simon Cowell. She was reportedly a close friend of Darren February and dated his brother Tyrone. He has been in jail for eight years after stealing jewelry worth £950,000 while he and his wife, Lauren and their baby Eric slept upstairs, reports The Sun.

Ora is lucky since he’s still behind bars for the hit-and-run killing of a biker. Rita grew up in the Foreland House estate in North Kensington – doors away from the February family.

“Darren breaking into Cowell’s house has been the talk of the estate. Rita knows the family very well and they all used to hang out together until she hit the big time and moved,” a source said. “She was dating Darren’s brother Tyrone for a while and they were always in and out of each other’s houses. They all grew up in the same neighborhood in West London. There is no other connection.”

The Fifty Shades actress almost had a brush with death when two armed men broke into her own home last year. She broke down in a London court while she listened to her police call, in which she could be heard shouting, “I will f*** you up!”

According to the Daily News, Ora told the court that she was asleep upstairs when her sister, Elena Ora, ran to her screaming, according to BBC News. Despite her profanity-laced remarks, Ora had nothing to fight off the thieves and could be heard planning her attack.

“I don’t have a knife. I’m locked in my room. They’re going to come up the stairs,” she desperately told the police operator. The fearless hit maker is heard telling her sister they need to prepare themselves “in case some s— happens. Stand next to me and we can f— him up as he walks up the stairs,” she’s heard telling her sister.

Rita spoke behind the curtain as she listened to the recording. She couldn’t listen to any more of the recording, so she asked to leave the court.

“That phone call freaked me out a bit – give me a moment,” she told the judge.

Charaf Elmoudden is in jail after Ora’s sister recognized him as one of the two men who entered their home. He’s been accused of stealing over $285,000 worth of jewelry, phones, and computers. He left the home before police arrived at the scene. Authorities are still looking to identify the second burglar.

[Featured image by John Phillips/Getty Images]