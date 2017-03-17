Kim Kardashian Says She Knows How Paris Robbers Planned Their Attack

The news about the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery brought out a lot of junior detectives trying to figure out what happened. Many thought it was just a basic attack without much planning while others believed that this was a hoax by the Kardashian family itself for publicity. However, Kim Kardashian said in a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she has her own ideas for how the robbery took place.

In the clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said that she believes that the entire Paris robbery was a huge heist that included the robbers stalking her and planning out the entire heist from the minute they got into the country.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out.”

If that is true, it is a scary thought. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity that loves to keep her fans in the loop for her every move. When she goes somewhere, fans know about it from Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The ring that was stolen was one that Kim Kardashian prominently showed the world on Instagram.

One thing that kids are taught is that the Internet can be a dangerous place when it comes to stalkers. It is just as dangerous for celebrities who expose their personal lives for their fans to see as well. If someone as famous as Kim Kardashian can get robbed when people know where she is from Snapchat, no one is safe.

This season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is bringing the entire story of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery to light. Kim is talking about what happened with her family and the television cameras are allowing it to play out to the world.

However, despite what many believe should be a story that would be a boom for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it seems reality TV fans are not as interested in it as they used to be. According to Perez Hilton, there were only 1.48 million viewers for the premiere episode of Season 13 of the show.

If the producers hoped the details from the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery would bring in viewers, they have to be disappointed. The Season 12 premiere brought in 2.19 million viewers, which means this season’s premiere was a drop of over 700,000 viewers.

Luckily for Kim Kardashian and her family, they were still the sixth most-watched show of the entire night for their key demographic (18-49). Keeping Up With the Kardashians lost a lot of viewers but it seems a lot of other television shows did as well.

Despite that, the revelations that were shared about the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery were interesting, to say the least. According to Kim, thanks to her social media presence the robbers knew that they were in Paris. Then, the group might have started following her.

Kim Kardashian said that they likely were watching when they saw her bodyguard leave with Kourtney Kardashian and knew that her husband Kanye West was performing in concert. They knew she was alone and that is when they pulled off their attack.

The admission that Kim Kardashian believes that social media played a large role in the Paris robbery was the eye-opener. When Kim returned from Paris, she was reluctant to go out in public. She had also started limiting the exposure she gave her fans on social media.

This Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip explains why she did that. Do you think social media played a large role in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]