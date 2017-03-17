Jennifer Lopez Introduced A-Rod To Her Kids, Is Relationship Getting Serious?

Jennifer Lopez has already introduced her kids, twins Max and Emme, to Alex Rodriguez. Is the celebrities’ relationship getting serious?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, aka J.Lo and A-Rod, returned from their romantic vacation from the Bahamas and were spotted heading to the gym to workout together in Miami earlier this week.

The relationship seems to be moving right along. According to Us Weekly, Jennifer has already introduced A-Rod to her two children.

Lopez’ eight-year-old twins Max and Emme reportedly already met and like the athlete.

The twins, whom Lopez had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, are apparently a big reason why the singer likes Rodriguez so much.

“The twins like him which is a big reason she likes him.”

The relationship seems to be growing more serious and Lopez hopes to introduce her kids to Alex Rodriguez’ children sometime soon.

Rodriguez has two children with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

A-Rod was spotted arriving at the gym for a private training session with J.Lo for the second day in a row this week, according to Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez carried a pricey Hermes handbag, worth $22,000, as a gym bag and wore a cropped white sweatshirt, gray workout pants, and lime green sneakers.

The Shades of Blue actress wore a pair of brown aviator sunglasses and half-hoop earrings with her workout ensemble.

A-Rod was sporting an all black outfit, wearing a ‘305’ sweatshirt to represent his current home, Miami.

Sources told People that Rodriguez is “adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way.”

Though Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have only been seeing each other romantically for only a couple of months, they reportedly “definitely see a future together.”

Rumors of the celebrities’ romance first began to fly after A-Rod came to visit Lopez backstage at her All I Have show in Vegas in January.

Prior to Rodriguez, the single mother-of-two was linked to rapper Drake.

Sources close to the new celebrity couple previously claimed that Lopez was not looking for anything serious and that she had Rodriguez were on the same page and keeping things casual, according to previous reports by The Inquisitr.

“Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good, lighthearted time. They are on the exact same page.”

After returning from their romantic getaway in the Bahamas, it seems that Lopez and Rodriguez have gotten on a more serious page.

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez introducing her kids to Alex Rodriguez so soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

