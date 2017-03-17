Josh Duggar Surprises With Wife Anna & Kids On Duggars’ Family Facebook In 2017

Josh Duggar has been spurred from Jill & Jessa: Counting On and family Facebook and Instagram pages ever since his scandal broke loose. Even during Jinger Duggar’s wedding, he had to hold his child in front of his face so that the reality TV crew would not catch him in the frame. So it was a big surprise to the fans of 19 Kids and Counting when the Duggar family featured him on his birthday with his wife Anna Duggar and their kids.

The message that the family sent out on his 29th birthday was loud and clear – that they still love him and wish only good things for him.

“Happy birthday, Josh,” the family wrote. “We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family.”

It is possible that one reason that the Duggars decided to finally feature him on Facebook is to get rid of the pesky divorce rumors that the couple has been facing. The couple has been trying very hard to stay out of the media spotlight, by ceasing to update their Twitter and Instagram accounts, but it looks like people are still dying to know how they and their kids are doing.

The most recent drama that they had to suffer through was the divorce rumor that rose in the early months of 2017.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.

This was after a string of allegations, lawsuits and scandals that Josh Duggar caused. At first, he was under molestation and child pornography charges and was discovered for using Ashley Madison, an online service for married people looking for extramarital affairs. In fact, he got sued for using someone else’s picture as for his Ashley Madison profile.

“Matthew McCarthy, the Los Angeles-based DJ and photographer whose photos Duggar used on his Ashley Madison profile, is seeking undisclosed damages,” reports People Magazine. “In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, “extreme and outrageous” use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment.”

To hide from all these scandals, Josh and Anna Duggar have been lying low, in hopes that someday, they may be able to return to TLC and Jill & Jessa: Counting On as a regular guest, instead of using his baby as a face shield from the cameras.

Here's Exactly How Josh Duggar Was Creatively Edited Out of Jinger's TV Wedding Special https://t.co/9qnLcpelNF pic.twitter.com/ey82EIoFi5 — Woman's Day (@WomansDay) December 5, 2016

Not being able to be on Counting On means that Josh and Anna had to miss many of the important family news announcements. They had to stay out of the picture when Jill and Jessa became pregnant with their second child, when Joy-Anna became engaged to Austin Forsyth and when Joseph started his courtship with Kendra.

They have been doing their best to feel included in these big events. When Jinger Duggar got married to Jeremy Vuolo, they celebrated the event by going on a double date with one of their relatives.

“The former 19 Kids and Counting star had a busy weekend with his family and wife Anna Duggar, as they celebrated his younger sister Jinger Duggar’s marriage to Jeremy Vuolo,” reports Entertainment Tonight. “In addition to attending the wedding, Josh also made a rare public appearance with his wife, along with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller.”

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

But now with the birthday picture, it looks like Josh Duggar is ready to creep back into the picture, with help from his wholesome family of four kids, who are growing every day.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]