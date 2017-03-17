Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jokes About Sandwich

Jax Taylor continues to joke about a sandwich comment he made to Brittany Cartwright earlier this season on Vanderpump Rules.

On Monday night, after arriving in Northern California for the wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Taylor joked about a fantasy that involved him being tied to a bed as Cartwright fed him a sandwich. One day later, the reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender posted a funny message online.

On March 14, Jax Taylor shared a meme on Twitter, which read, “You’re the type of guy I’d make a sandwich for,” and added the comment, “Well this is nice.”

As fans will recall, Jax Taylor criticized Brittany Cartwright for her failure to have sandwiches ready for him as he supported her lifestyle in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another after meeting in Las Vegas in early 2015 and shortly thereafter, Cartwright packed her belongings and headed from Kentucky to Los Angeles to begin living with him at his West Hollywood apartment.

As soon as Cartwright arrived in Los Angeles, she began filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules, but when it came to getting a job at SUR Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump initially turned her down. As fans may recall, Cartwright showed up to the restaurant scantily clad and with no resume and the boss was far from impressed. However, months later, after Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship had stabilized, Vanderpump gave her a waitressing gig at the venue.

Throughout Jax Taylor’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright, many have wondered if and when the couple will tie the knot but when it comes to their future, Taylor isn’t 100 percent on board with the idea of marriage. That said, he recently admitted that it is a possibility.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish months ago. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

In other Jax Taylor news, he and Brittany Cartwright have reportedly landed their very own Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

According to a report by TMZ earlier this year, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently taped a show in her hometown in Kentucky, which will be based on their future together — and Taylor’s possible issues with commitment.

“They started filming a new show for [Jax Taylor] and [Brittany Cartwright] a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” the outlet explained to readers in January. “We’re told the focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal.”

As TMZ explained, Jax Taylor has been known as a “notorious player” during past seasons of Vanderpump Rules and it’s hard to say whether or not he will ever be on board with tying the knot.

“Bravo has one big fear… that they won’t be together by the time this thing airs in the summer,” the outlet added.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]