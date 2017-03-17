Kailyn Lowry Thinks She’s Having Another Baby Boy As She Battles Rumors

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third baby and has admitted to fans she suspects it’s another boy. The 25-year-old replied to a tweet on Thursday agreeing with a fan who said they think Lowry is having another son. The teen mom replied with “I think so too” as she discussed the unknown gender of her baby.

Kailyn has famously waited until the birth of her first two children, sons Isaac and Lincoln, to find out their genders. She’s already stated (numerous times) that she is waiting to find out the gender this time as well.

I think so too https://t.co/aki5BDVsY9 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 16, 2017

Fans have also been asking Lowry personal questions regarding her latest pregnancy as they seek information on the father of her unborn child. So far, there’s only been speculation regarding who Kailyn is expecting her third child with as she has yet to confirm rumors.

It's the only real surprise in life https://t.co/V2iTMY2csm — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 16, 2017

While Lowry hasn’t publicly revealed who the father is, she has clearly stated it’s not ex-husband Javi Marroquin, according to InTouch Weekly.

“The star of Teen Mom 2 set the record straight about rumors she’s pregnant and having another child with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. ‘LMAO,’ she told The Real Mr. Housewife. ‘That is 100 percent not true.'”

Kailyn was very vocal about her hesitation to have a second child with Javi— she shares 7-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera— as their marriage was falling apart. However, fans have brought up the fact Kail told her husband of the time she didn’t want more children, only to soon get pregnant by an anonymous man.

InTouch Weekly covered the drama as Kailyn and Javi candidly aired their marriage issues on Teen Mom 2.

“The two butted heads after the 24-year-old suffered a miscarriage in late 2015. After losing the baby, Kailyn told Javi she didn’t want to try for another — as their relationship was already in trouble and she feared being a single mom to three kids.”

But it looks like Lowry will indeed be a single mother to three children as she currently is about half way through her pregnancy and is not known to be a in relationship with the unborn baby’s father. Lowry went public with her baby news in February after her and Marroquin’s divorce was finalized in December.

Sunday funday ???????? @javim9 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 11, 2015 at 2:32pm PDT

Us Weekly reports Kailyn’s latest pregnancy was planned, even though the timing is questionable. The Teen Mom 2 star released a statement on her blog in which she addresses her pregnancy.

“Please know this was a choice I made. I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Lowry also explained why she waited to announce she’s expecting after denying rumors she was pregnant months before confirming the news.

“Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy.”

Kailyn first denied the pregnancy rumors as she attributed her baby bump to simple weight gain. And it seems fans still may be in dark about the news if someone close to her hadn’t revealed her pregnancy.

My world ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

“I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time.”

Obviously Lowry is trying to keep as much information as possible private as her pregnancy progresses. The mother of two has been making headlines more than usual since news of her and Javi’s divorce and her rumored cheating went public, which explains why she has yet to name the baby’s father.

While Kail also suggests she may be having another son, it’s still speculation until the baby is actually born and the gender confirmed. Stay tuned for more Teen Mom updates as they become available.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]