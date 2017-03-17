‘ANTM’ Rumors Confirmed — Tyra Banks Returns As ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Host

VH-1 confirmed on their blog co-creator and executive producer Tyra Banks would be returning as the host for the next cycle of America’s Next Top Model.

As VH-1 notes on their blog, the absence of Tyra Banks as the host of the modeling competition was “deeply felt” among the ANTM fan base. For this reason, both VH-1 production and Tyra herself feel really good about her return as the host for the next cycle of the show.

I missed my Top Model baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

The following is a clip of the official statement Banks gave about her return as host of America’s Next Top Model.

I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.

It was just yesterday that Inquisitr reported there were rumors floating around the ANTM fan base to suggest Rita Ora – the host of this cycle’s episodes – would be leaving the show so Tyra could take her place as the new (and returning) host.

These ANTM rumors started to propagate when Banks revealed she wasn’t too happy with the direction the show was headed in during its reboot launch. The rumors went on to speculate that a lot of the rumors Tyra seemed to have with the direction America’s Next Top Model was headed in stemmed directly from Rita – the woman who replaced Banks as the new host of the show. Did Tyra really think Rita was wrong for the show or was she just jealous of Ora and wanting her place as ANTM host back?

I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

While ANTM rumors Inquisitr has previously reported had some of the show’s fan base speculating Rita and Tyra didn’t get along – Banks also took to Twitter to praise Ora for being such an incredible host to the modeling competition.

Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM ???? — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

As those who follow America’s Next Top Model know, Tyra Banks was the host for 22 Seasons. It was not until ANTM transitioned to VH-1 that Ora took over as the new host. Banks, however, did continue to be a part of the show as the executive producer. Ken Mok, Tyra’s fellow executive producer of the show, confirmed the fan base missing Banks as the host is largely the reason why she will be replacing Rita for Season 24.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the ANTM fan base to light up on Twitter with news Tyra would be returning to the show. And confirming she was, indeed, missed.

As those who follow Tyra Banks know, this isn’t the only show she’s recently agreed to take on the role as the host of. It was just earlier this week that fans of Tyra learned she would be taking Nick Cannon’s place as host of America’s Got Talent. Taking on the role of the America’s Got Talent host is something Banks appeared to be thrilled about as she would be reuniting with Heidi Klum.

Back at it again w/ BEAUTIFUL Angel @heidiklum ???????????? #AGT @nbcagt A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Given the fact that Tyra was taking the place of Nick Cannon as host of the show, many assumed the rumors that she would also be taking Rita’s place were just rumors from hopeful fans. After all, how could the supermodel take on the role of two hosts?

Turns out fans of Tyra are going to get to enjoy seeing her face as the host of not one, but two shows! The only real question is – will Tyra banks continue to be the host of both of these shows for future seasons? Only time will tell!

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]