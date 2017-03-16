‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Confirms Thoughts On Baby No. 4, Prepares For Wedding

Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child less than two months ago, but already, she’s thinking ahead to her potential fourth child — and ensuring she does not get pregnant anytime soon.

As the Teen Mom 2 cast continues to expand their families, Evans has taken to social media to confirm that she is back on birth control after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie Eason on January 24.

“Yay!!! lol,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a photo of the birth control known as Mirena on Snapchat.

Jenelle Evans has been blasted by fans in recent months for her decision to get pregnant with her third child with a third man, but recently, the focus of criticism has been redirected at her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, who is currently expecting her third child with a third man — after previously claiming she wasn’t even open to the idea of more children.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Prior to confirming she is now on birth control, Jenelle Evans tweeted to fans about Mirena.

“Has anyone else had Mirena? How do you like it?” she asked on March 15.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in fall 2015, just a short time after she called off her engagement to Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, 2-year-old Kaiser. As fans well know, Jenelle Evans is also mom to 7-year-old Jace, but her mother has had custody of the boy since shortly after his birth and thus far, Evans hasn’t regained custody of the child.

Months into their dating relationship, Jenelle Evans said she and David Eason, who moved in with her just a short time into their romance, were taking things slow. While chatting with People Magazine, the reality star insisted she and Eason weren’t discussing the idea of marriage or babies and preferred to take things slow. Then, just months after the March 2016 interview, she and Eason announced that their first child would arrive in January 2017. One month later, Evans and Eason became engaged.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News last month. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer.”

“We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy,” Jenelle Evans explained. “Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

Jenelle Evans has been married once before, but David Eason doesn’t appear to have been married in the past. That said, he also has two older children from previous relationships.

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason may have their fair share of baggage when it comes to their past romances, the Teen Mom 2 star can’t wait to say “I do.”

“I want to marry David because he’s a great father, he’s a great best friend, he’s faithful, he’s loyal to me. It’s the best relationship I’ve ever had,” she gushed.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star recently told her Twitter fans that she was happy to be in a happy place after years of struggles.

“Super happy to still have the opportunity to share my story with you guys. I have grown in so many ways and you were all there with me on my journey,” Jenelle Evans wrote. “Everyone can have a fresh start and still come out on top like me. Don’t let anyone bring you down. Do you!”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]