Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Romantic Date Night In Toronto

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a romantic date night in Toronto. The Weeknd rented out a cinema screening of Get Out for the couple to view in private.

Selena Gomez was taken out for a romantic date night in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on Wednesday night.

According to Daily Mail, the celebrity couple had an extravagant evening complete with a rented out movie screening of the new film Get Out.

Sources told reporters that the American actress was “super cute with him… arms around his neck.”

I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story. I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I'm at perfectly. I'm so grateful @voguemagazine @mertalas @macpiggott ❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

The Weeknd also purchased lots of snacks for him and his girlfriend to munch on during the screening.

The couple reportedly sipped on gin and tonics, popcorn, Twizzlers, Twix, Sour Patch Kids, and Maltesers.

Once the film screening was over, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were escorted out of the movie theater and the two headed off to dinner.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, first began sparking rumors of romance back in January, when pictures emerged of the two looking extremely affectionate towards one another.

Only two months prior, The Weekend had just split up with his girlfriend of over a year, Bella Hadid.

Birmingham, UK ???????? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Selena Gomez’ new relationship seems to be off to a great start.

Sources close to Selena told People that the new celebrity couple was “doing great together.”

“Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

Along with their relationship, both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s careers have skyrocketed this year.

Selena Gomez new song with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” hit No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.



The Weeknd’s song with Daft Punk, “I Feel Coming,” also hit the top of the music charts, plus a number of his other tracks off of his Starboy album.



The Weeknd is currently on his European tour and Selena has been accompanying the R&B singer at multiple shows.

Over the past weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted at his concerts in Amsterdam and Zurich.

On Monday, Selena and The Weeknd dined at Diep in Paris before his concert at the AccorHôtels Arena the next day. On Tuesday, Gomez was snapped in a photo kissing Tesfaye after the show.

Although the new celebrity couple was fairly private when they first began dating, Selena seems comfortable displaying her affection for Abel now.

“They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is. She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

After taking a break last year to seek treatment for her emotional health, Selena Gomez seems to be much better.

“Selena is now in a really good place.”

Selena also recently graced the cover of Vogue for the very first time.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

An inside source told Hollywood Life that The Weeknd absolutely loved Selena’s cover and was “blown away” by the gorgeous shots.

“Abel loves how sexy Selena looks on her new Vogue cover. It really turned him on. He finds her pictures in the magazine sexy.”

Gomez did tell the magazine that she was not planning on being very open with the public about her relationship with The Weeknd.

“He was blown away by her honesty which he thinks makes her even sexier. Abel was impressed with how bold and brave Selena was in her interview. He loved that she was taking a stand and being protective of their relationship. Abel is proud to be her man and buried her in flowers when she got the copy of the cover.”

What do you think about Selena Gomez being so private about her new relationship with The Weeknd? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image Mike Windle/Staff/Getty Images]