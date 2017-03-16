Martha Stewart: AmazonFresh Releases Martha & Marley Spoon Meal Kit

On Tuesday, March 14, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and meal kit company, Marley Spoon, Inc., announced that customers in select cities are now able to order Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits through AmazonFresh.

According to a company press release, customers in the larger metro areas of New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Philadelphia can now purchase a range of Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits that include a recipe card and pre-proportioned ingredients to cook a meal large enough for two adults.

“I am pleased to collaborate with the most innovative retailer, Amazon, to bring better weeknight cooking solutions to all customers,” Martha Stewart said in the release. “It is so important to cook wholesome, delicious, healthy dinners, and I believe people will enjoy the nutritious and seasonal recipes offered by Martha & Marley Spoon, coupled with the flexibility and convenience of AmazonFresh.”

Designed with the everyday-cook in mind, the Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits reflect Stewart’s love for seasonal ingredients and varied cooking techniques.

Each kit comes ready-to-cook with an easy-to-follow recipe card that guides customers through a simple, six-step recipe. In addition to a recipe card, Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits also include all the necessary ingredients, including high-quality pre-proportioned fresh produce and proteins, artisanal ingredients, and healthy, quick-cook grains.

“We are setting a new standard for the meal kit industry by offering flexible delivery options, a variety of dishes to choose from, and no meal plan service commitments via AmazonFresh,” Marley Spoon CEO and co-founder Fabian Siegel said. “This partnership enables added flexibility for consumers looking to incorporate meal kits into their dinner routine, whether it be for a single night or several different meals for the week.”

Current Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits include Moroccan Spiced Chicken with Vegetables ($24), Steak and Potatoes with Green Bean Vinaigrette ($24), Chicken Soup with Sweet Potato, Collards, and Quinoa ($24), Roasted Carrot and Crispy Kale Grain Salad ($22), Oven Fried Chicken with Green Salad ($24), and Hanger Steak and Baked Onion Rings with Celery Salad ($24).

What is AmazonFresh?

If you’re unfamiliar with AmazonFresh, it’s a same-day (and early next morning) delivery service much like Seamless that allows customers to shop for groceries and other items from one platform. Through AmazonFresh, customers can order a variety of items including vegetables, fruits, seafood, meats, baked goods, and dairy products, to beauty products and household goods.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to use AmazonFresh. Prime customers can then go to www.amazon.com/amazonfresh and sign up for a 30-day trial. Once the trial expires, Prime members can continue to shop AmazonFresh for a monthly fee of $14.99.

A Little Bit About Marley Spoon, Inc.

Marley Spoon, founded in 2014 by Fabian Siegel and Till Neatby, Marley Spoon, is a meal kit delivery service that offers customers pre-portioned seasonal ingredients to cook an easy, at-home dinner on the fly.

In hopes of taking the lead in the meal-delivery market, Marley Spoon partnered with Martha Stewart and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. in June 2016 to launch their Martha & Marley Spoon meal kit line.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for the Martha Stewart brand as we expand into one of the fastest growing food categories,” Sequential Brands CEO Yehuda Shmidman said in a press release.

“At the same time, we are able to activate Martha’s archive of thousands of recipes, videos and trusted how-to content to quickly become a significant player in the meal-kit delivery industry. We see the launch of this pure-play e-commerce business as a new pillar of growth for Sequential.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Martha Stewart and her team. She is a tireless champion for home cooking and a trusted source for lifestyle advice,” Siegel added.

