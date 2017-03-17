St. Patrick’s Day 2017 Quotes: All The Best And Funniest Sayings To Share

Are you looking for a great St. Patrick’s Day quote to share on social media? Then you can look no further, because we’ve got all the best, funniest, and even historic quotes to share on the one day out of the year when everyone is Irish.

St. Patrick’s Day 2017 comes with an extra stroke of luck this year, with the day being celebrated on a Friday to kick off what for some will be a weekend full of festivities. There are parades planned for hundreds of cities, corned beef and cabbage specials on the menu at restaurants, and bars offering all the best Irish beers for the green-wearing celebrants.

Dying of the Chicago river this morning pic.twitter.com/ZFEbeLVfo9 — YODER (@yoderproduction) March 11, 2017

But though the holiday will end for many with a pint of green beer, many people want to start the day by sharing a great St. Patrick’s Day quote. So before you don the green outfit and take a shot of Irish whiskey, here are the best sayings to share with your friends.

Funny St. Patrick’s Day quotes

The best way to start St. Patrick’s Day 2017 might be waking up and sharing something funny with your friends on Facebook or WhatsApp, or whatever happens to be your social media of choice. The Irish are known for their sense of humor, so there are plenty of funny quotes to share on St. Patrick’s Day. Here are some of the best (via Romper and ThoughtCo).

“Here’’s to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one. A cold beer –and another one!” ― St. Patrick’s Day Toast

“I come from an Irish Family. St. Patrick’s Day was our big holiday. The night before we’d hang up our stockings and in the morning they’d be full of beer.” ― Sean Morey

“An Irishman is never drunk as long as he can hold onto one blade of grass to keep from falling off the earth.” — Irish saying

Saint Patrick was a gentleman

Who through strategy and stealth

Drove all the snakes from Ireland

Here’s a drinkee to his health!

But not too many drinkees

Lest we lose ourselves and then…

Forget the good Saint Patrick

And see them snakes again!” — Traditional Irish poem

Historic St. Patrick’s Day quotes

The Irish have always been a people with a literary bend, so naturally there are some great quotes about the condition of being Irish written by some of the great playwrights, poets, and authors in modern history. If you want to share a more high-minded quote this St. Patrick’s Day, here are some great choices (via the Telegraph).

“The heart of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination.” — Playwright George Bernard Shaw

“Ireland sober is Ireland stiff.” — Author James Joyce

“Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.” — Poet William Butler Yeats

“The Irish is one race of people for whom psychoanalysis is of no use whatsoever.” — Sigmund Freud

“It’s not that the Irish are cynical. It’s rather that they have a wonderful lack of respect for everything and everybody.” — Author Brendan Behan

So whether you’re in Dublin or Dubai or Dubuque, just remember that you don’t have to actually be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and share some great Irish wisdom with friends.

[Featured Image by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images]