‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Fedex For Failing To Deliver During Storm

Bethenny Frankel’s latest Twitter complaint has her fans in an uproar.

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel was one of many who was negatively impacted by Winter Storm Stella — and took to Twitter to express her grievances.

“Wow [FedEx] is not my friend today,” Bethenny Frankel announced on Twitter on March 15, explaining, “My daughter [and] I are wearing random ski clothes & scrounging [because] a bag is two days delayed.”

After sharing the tweet, Bethenny Frankel was immediately bombarded by fans who labeled her tweet as a “first world problem.”

“OMG, are you gonna be ok!?!? Those drivers should have risked their lives in the storm for your bags!” one woman wrote.

Another added, “You do know that there was a big snowstorm on the east coast, right? I’m sure others have packages delayed too!”

Bethenny Frankel certainly wasn’t the only one with a delayed package, and when it comes to her fans’ thoughts on her tweet, they had many. In addition to the comments mentioned, Twitter users weighed in on Frankel’s situation with comments about her using a washing machine or going shopping. Others slammed the longtime reality star for being selfish for expecting FedEx staffers to risk their lives on the icy roads in an effort to get her clothing to her.

A couple hours after her controversial tweet was shared, Bethenny Frankel promoted her Skinnygirl products and encouraged her fans and followers to check out her recipes online for tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday. She also shared a throwback photo of herself in a skimpy swimsuit and asked fans, “Is it summer yet?”

Bethenny Frankel hasn’t shared any further tweets to FedEx, and the company’s tweet to her, which encouraged the reality star to send her tracking information to them, went unanswered.

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the reality star has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her love life with possible boyfriend Dennis Shields, whom she was dating during Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New York City, and the recent harassment charges against her former husband, Jason Hoppy.

In August of last year, around the time her divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized after nearly four years, Bethenny Frankel sparked rumors of an engagement to Dennis Shields after appearing on Twitter with a large diamond ring on her finger. However, a short time later, a friend of the reality star shut down the rumors.

“Bethenny is happy and enjoying her summer,” the insider told People Magazine.

As for Frankel, she gushed over her life with Shields during an interview with the magazine months prior.

“I am in a really happy place right now,” she said last June. “I haven’t been this happy in a really long time. We have a lot of friends in common, and we’ve been friends for years. We’ve both been married and separated, so we’re a perfect match. Like everything else in my life, I’m owning it.

At the time her divorce from Hoppy was finalized, Bethenny Frankel’s lawyer, Allan Mayefsky, released a statement to People Magazine. It read, “Out of respect for her privacy and the well-being of her daughter, Bethenny is declining to comment. We can confirm that the divorce has been resolved. Our client is ecstatic that this long chapter is over, and she is looking forward to moving on with her life.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9, which premieres on April 5, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]