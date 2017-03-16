Krispy Kreme And Other Restaurants Go Green For St. Patrick’s Day

Tomorrow, everyone will pretending to be Irish for a day and what better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than by dyeing food an unnatural green color? For 2017, Krispy Kreme has announced that the doughnut shop will be offering “O’riginal Glazed” doughnuts for one day only. While the doughnuts taste just like the shop’s “Original Glazed” doughnut, they look decidedly different made with green dough and a shiny green glaze reports Al.com. Whether or not that sounds appealing to you, kids are bound to love it.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only restaurant taking advantage of tinting food green for a price. According to USA Today, the National Retail Federation has predicted that those living in America will be spending more money on green food this year than year’s past. They predict a total of $5.3 billion will be spent this Friday which is higher than the 13 previous years. That’s an average of $37.92 among the 139 million people who say they will be celebrating. Last year the average was $35.37.

Not to be outdone by Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts are also offering their own St. Patrick’s Day treat – the shamrock-sprinkled donut which is basically a vanilla donut with chocolate frosting and candy shamrocks. The chain is also offering the St. Patrick’s Day Coolatta at select locations described as “Your favorite Vanilla Bean flavored Coolatta is dressed in green this week to celebrate the holiday.”

Of course, McDonald’s is known for selling its iconic Shamrock Shakes since 1970 and this year they have extended the line up to include the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake (which is half chocolate and half Shamrock), Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and the Shamrock Mocha. But what might get you more in the holiday mood is the fact that every Shamrock Shake that is sold on March 17, 25 cents will go toward the Ronald McDonald House Charities so you can satisfy your sweet tooth and help others at the same time. It’s a win-win.

Burger King has a green milkshake as well. It’s the Oreo Irish Mint Shake. The other royal restaurant, Dairy Queen, is offering something similar for the month: the Mint Oreo Blizzard.

TGIFridays is also getting in the holiday spirit offering St. Patrick’s Day specials including $3 green beers and $5 Jameson Irish whiskey beverages. However, they are only at participating locations, so you’ll want to call ahead or you might be disappointed.

For those interested in authentic Irish fare, Cracker Barrel and Champs Americana is going Irish with corned beef and cabbage dinners specials through the 17th and Bennigan’s is celebrating “Blarney Blast” with Irish food, drink specials and live Irish music at select locations.

So, will you be one of 139 million people enjoying green Krispy Kreme doughnuts or other green tasty treats this year?

