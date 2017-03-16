‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Under Fire For Allowing Daughter To Wear Platforms

Farrah Abraham is under fire after allowing her daughter to strut around in platform heels.

For the past several years, Abraham’s parenting has been frequently targeted by her fans and followers on social media and viewers of the show, and with the premiere of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG looming, fans’ criticisms are in full swing.

Most recently, Farrah Abraham was called out by multiple Instagram users after sharing a photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, wearing a pair of platform heels.

“Sophia loves #gointoworkday @furnishedbyfarrah glam floor mirror got her Gaga #springbreak #homesweethome,” Farrah Abraham captioned her photo on Instagram on March 15.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on March 16, Farrah Abraham is under fire for allowing her daughter to wear shoes that have been deemed as “inappropriate” for a child at an elementary school age. However, as the magazine pointed out, Farrah Abraham’s daughter isn’t the average elementary schooler. In fact, in addition to being featured on a reality show, she owns her own children’s boutique, Sophia Laurent.

That said, many of the people following Farrah Abraham on Instagram aren’t on board with Sophia wearing heels.

“She’s already wearing heels!!?? Smh,” a user wrote.

“Growing children shouldn’t wear heels, it’s really bad for their spine,” another said.

One woman even claimed she felt sorry for the child.

In recent months, Farrah Abraham has been accused of all sorts of things, including pressuring her daughter to lose weight. While Abraham never said a thing about the issue, rumors months ago claimed Sophia had allegedly been photographed drinking Flat Tummy Tea — and gotten a calorie-burning treatment at a spa.

Throughout the drama, Farrah Abraham has continued to parent in the way she chooses and when it comes to a recent complaint from the child’s school, the Teen Mom OG star brushed off a principal’s comments about Sophia wearing makeup.

“You know, when your kids are five or six they already start playing with makeup, and I was the only mother in freaking elementary school getting called in to deal with makeup on her daughter,” she previously said. “So I said to them — and I proved my point because then the principal switched schools — I go, ‘Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup.’ And then ever since I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”

Farrah Abraham and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, are returning to MTV next month for the seventh season of the series. However, when it comes to the trailer clip, Abraham was not included. While trailers typically tease the stories of all four of the reality stars, only the other three women were seen.

As for why MTV may have chosen to leave Abraham out of the trailer, many have suspected it may have had something to do with her Season 6 reunion fight with Amber Portwood. As fans saw months ago, Abraham joked about how Portwood’s fiance, Matthew Baier, looked like a pedophile, and Portwood, understandably, didn’t take too kindly to the comment.

While it isn’t completely clear what happened between the two women, reports have suggested that one woman was slapped across the face.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7, which premieres on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]