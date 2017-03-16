Jesse Ventura Sends Donald Trump Warning: Leave State Pot Laws Alone

One of the big questions on a lot of peoples’ minds from the moment Donald Trump was elected POTUS was simple: how will his presidency impact marijuana legalization? Unfortunately for those who support marijuana, President Trump hasn’t exactly done much to put your minds at ease.

In a commentary posted on CNBC, former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura sent a stern warning to President Donald Trump to leave state marijuana laws alone.

In the first paragraph of Jesse Ventura’s warning to Donald Trump, he talks about how he was going to give the new POTUS a chance and “see what happens.” After all, every single President of the United States before Donald has made some sort of promise to the people during their campaign. In Ventura’s attempt to “see what happens,” he drew the line when Trump revealed his plans to have the DEA come into states where marijuana is legal and prosecute recreational users anyway because it is breaking a federal law. The former Minnesota governor’s response to this plan of Trumps was clear, crisp, simple, and stern – not on his watch.

Jesse Ventura goes on to describe Trump’s plan to reverse a state law simply because he feels like it as “completely wrong,” “unethical,” and “unconstitutional.” Ventura even went as far as saying, “shame on President Trump for even considering it.”

Jesse Ventura Warns Donald Trump: Don't Tread On State Pot Laws. https://t.co/idVP2qwFTV — getinvolved705 (@allenr705) March 13, 2017

As Ventura reminds us, Donald Trump promoted himself as “a man of the people” during his campaign. Trump vowed to end corporate takeover and create more jobs. Trump’s plan to reverse state laws on recreational marijuana would just be going back on everything he promised to offer as President of the United States.

“The citizens of these states voted to make recreational marijuana legal. It wasn’t the politicians, it was We The People. The latest Gallup Poll shows 60 percent of Americans want legal marijuana! Obviously President Trump is following in the footsteps of every president that came before him: He thinks the government knows what is best for us. He’s been president for a little over a month, and he’s already forgotten that “We the People” are the government!”

Ventura also vowed to send President Trump a copy of his “Marijuana Manifesto” because he was concerned that Donald and Sean Spicer were misinformed about marijuana. “In what world does marijuana use lead to opioid addiction?” Jesse questioned, referencing a recent statement Trump’s administration had made during a press conference about their decision to reverse state laws that currently legalized the use of recreational marijuana. In his commentary, the former governor points out the fact that marijuana is actually used in rehab to help curb addiction – which is the exact opposite of what Trump’s administration has accused it of.

During his commentary, Ventura also discussed job creation – which was a topic Inquisitr has already covered a few days earlier. As Inquisitr previously reported, it would be hypocritical of Donald Trump to reveal state marijuana laws if he was serious about creating jobs. Statistically, the marijuana industry is estimated to provide the United States with 300,000 new jobs in the next three years. Job creation being one of the many things that Trump promised to provide Americans with if he became the next POTUS. So, wouldn’t reversing state laws on marijuana be going back on what Trump had previously promised. This is the point Ventura keeps reiterating throughout his commentary.

The real question is – what are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s desire to reverse state laws on marijuana? Do you think he should just leave state laws alone? Is he being unethical? Please share your thoughts with Inquisitr by leaving a comment in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington & Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]