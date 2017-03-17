Rosie Peate: The Other Australian Blonde Spotted With Prince William

Sophie Taylor wasn’t the only mysterious Australian blonde who was at Prince William’s side. Rosie Peate was the other blonde woman photographed with him in Switzerland. All the buzz has been about Sophie due to her striking looks and topless photo shoot.

Rosie Peate was the other model who was enjoying a booze-fueled lunch with Prince William and his three-man gang. Prince William has been raising eyebrows for sneaking off to a boys’ weekend at a ski resort with his male friends while the Royal family celebrated Commonwealth Day. William was spotted enjoying beers in the Swiss Alps with Australian model Sophie Taylor and beautician Rosie Peate, according to The Sun.

The other blonde beauty is a 30-year-old woman who lives in Blackpool, Lancashire. She used to work as a beautician until she started working at the Farinet nightclub and hotel in Verbier alongside Taylor. Peate typically spends most of her time in Verbier, Switzerland, and Ibiza.

It turns out that Rosie is not a single lady. She is reportedly engaged to Aly Bottle who lives with her inside the Swiss resort. Aly is said to own a restaurant in Ibiza called Relish, which is why she often travels to the Spanish Island. Rosie’s family are also said to be living in Blackpool.

“Rosie leads quite a glamorous life and splits her time between Ibiza and Verbier. She does the season in the two countries and has an enviable lifestyle.”

According to her Twitter profile, she joined the social media site in January 2012. She also states Ibiza as her current location. Peate often retweets posts from her fiancé’s restaurant’s account and also talks about her travels and healthy lifestyle. She also owns the Instagram account @rose86x, but she took it done once news spread that she was the other woman that William was spotted with.

She was spotted wearing a wool hat with a purple pom-pom when she sat opposite William at the mountainside restaurant La Vache. She was joined by her 24-year-old Sophie Taylor when she was enjoying an alcohol-infused lunch with the future king. William was later slammed by the press for missing Commonwealth Day service to go on a ski trip instead.

Peate was seen laughing and joking with William over drinks. Peate has not commented on her meeting with the Prince. The staff at the Farinet Hotel have also been told not to respond to the media, reports the Daily Mail.

However, Rosie’s uncle Roger Peate mentioned that most of her family members have been talking about her royal encounter. He said that he was told Rosie met the Prince at the nightclub and not during their liquid lunch.

“I spoke to her father John and he told me about it. I’m afraid I don’t know much more,” he said.

Glynn Wilson, co-owner of the Relish restaurant and lounge revealed to the Mail Online that she found a job in Verbier.

“I knew she went to Verbier in December for a job but we had not spoken. I was not aware of her meeting up with Prince William.”

Sophie Taylor was the other blonde who William was spotted with that same day. She worked for Chadwick Models and previously posed topless for Glen Krohn in Bali when she visited the island last year. Taylor’s topless photo shoot caught buzz online, especially after her meeting with the Prince.

“Sophie is a real down to earth straight talking girl from Oz. She would be very comfortable in the company of the royals even though I don’t think she had met any of them before,” Khron was quoted telling the Daily Mail.

He added that she was “very confident” and “had no inhibitions about posing topless.”

“She was great to photograph and a real fun person to be around. I’m sure Prince William enjoyed her company. She is a great girl,” he added.

