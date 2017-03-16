‘Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Drops A Season 7 Spoiler — Is It True Though?

The word on the street is that Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has offered up a huge spoiler about Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones during the recent SXSW film festival. But is this rumor even true?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a potential spoiler for Season 7 and speculation about Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Unilad, Maisie Williams shared a spoiler for Season 7 of Game of Thrones during the recent SXSW film festival. During a panel, an audience member asked why fellow cast mate Sophie Turner had dyed her hair blond. Sophie plays Sansa Stark, the red-headed sister of Maisie’s character, Arya, in Game of Thrones. Recently, Turner has changed her hair color which had fans speculating as to what will happen to Sansa in Season 7.

When asked directly by the audience member, Maisie Williams apparently blurted out, “She’s dead,” as the reason why Sophie had dyed her hair. According to Unilad, this was followed by awkward silence. Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff then, allegedly, told Williams not to worry because the audience “won’t tell anyone.”

Also, in this panel, according to Variety, Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed they already have 140 pages of written outline for Season 8. Benioff adding that they “fight over who gets to kill Sansa.”

While Benioff was certain the Season 7 spoiler would not be leaked, it seems someone in the audience certainly released this detail to the general public — if, in fact, this rumor is true. Unilad states they didn’t attend the SXSW film festival and that the leak has come from someone inside the panel.

But how likely is it that Maisie Williams would blurt out such a major Season 7 spoiler for Season 7 of Game of Thrones?

This rumor comes hot on the heels of a previous interview Maisie did with Radio Times stating that she thought leaks coming from the Game of Thrones cast and crew were “such a childish, annoying thing to do.”

“It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it. But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like … you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it.'”

So, if Maisie is not a fan of insider leaks, is it possible she was just having some fun with, or, alternatively, trolling, the audience?

According to International Business Times, Maisie certainly did offer up this Season 7 “spoiler” as a joke.

Previously, Sophie Turner has also revealed to Hey Guys while on the red carpet for the BAFTA awards that she would be in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to season 8.”

This makes it highly likely Williams was certainly joking about Sansa being killed off in Season 7 of Game of Thrones since Season 8 hasn’t even been filmed yet.

Of course, for those who like to remind viewers of the fact that HBO has been less than honest in the past about whether characters have survived seasons before (for example, the fate of Jon Snow), this latest rumor can only be proven true or false with the screening of Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

What do you think, could Sansa Stark die in Season 7 of Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2017, with a shortened season.

