‘Celeb Jihad’ On Naked Photos Take-Down Request: We’ll ‘Consult The Holy Qur’an’

The so-called “Fappening 2.0,” as reported by the Inquisitr, is the given nickname of a naked photo scandal that involves actresses such as Amanda Seyfried and others. Seyfried and Emma Watson, according to TMZ, already have their lawyers working on the case, with Amanda’s attorneys already having issued a “cease and desist” letter to Celeb Jihad, the website that purportedly published the naked photos, in an effort to get them removed.

According to Gossip Cop, Celeb Jihad had an interesting response to the “cease and desist” letter. Celeb Jihad wrote, perhaps in a tongue-and-cheek manner because of the Jihad in their Celeb Jihad name, that they would look to the holy book of Islam for direction.

“We are reviewing the [legal] letter and will consult the holy Qur’an for guidance.”

Jihad is defined as “a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam,” and as the “the spiritual struggle within oneself against sin.” Therefore, it is perhaps fitting that the so-called Celeb Jihad website would give such a reply, likely an attempt at humor, and perhaps not a website run by Jihadists. Gossip Cop reported that the editor of Celeb Jihad told them exclusively that they were going over the legal letter received and would turn to the Qur’an to figure out what to do.

In the meantime, Amanda’s lawyers requested the nude photos of her, which include Amanda in sex acts with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, be “immediately and permanently” removed from Celeb Jihad. If Celeb Jihad refuses to take down the nude photos, there could be legal ramifications for the website.

As Gossip Cop reported, Seyfried’s naked photos were also leaked to social media sites. Celeb Jihad posts naked photos of famous people that are real and those that have been altered with Photoshop.

The cease-and-desist letter received by Celeb Jihad goes on to state that the naked or semi-naked photos were believed to have been stolen by someone other than Seyfried, therefore, that means the photos are not being distributed with Amanda’s permission.

According to Gossip Cop, Celeb Jihad also published naked photos of Lucy Hale, but that lawsuit threats caused Celeb Jihad to remove those images.

Meanwhile, Reddit is buzzing about the nude photos, with alleged information about NSFW photos of Rose McGowan supposedly appearing in “The Fappening 2.0.” As reported by The Sun, Rose was the victim of a cybercrime, when videos of McGowan performing sex acts appeared online last year. Reddit has commentary about Watson’s leaked photos from “The Fappening 2.0,” which instructs Reddit users not to post “The Fappening 2.0” naked photos or any photos from the latest leak, and that attempts to post naked photos from Celeb Jihad or any other source of “The Fappening 2.0” will be met with removal of said photos.

“As we have just recently discovered, there is currently a second Fappening going on, and our beloved Emma Watson is included this time. So naturally, there’s going to be a race to post these pictures here. However, I’m going to ask that no one does, for the time being. For two reasons: Admins will be cracking down on these posts, and I don’t want any reason for /r/EmmaWatsonBum users to be banned, or even the sub itself. This place will end up being spammed with these posts, because — let’s face it — some of them are incredible. So let’s leave it alone for now. Thank you guys, and keep admiring her behind! EDIT: This includes posting links in the comments section. EDIT 2: I’ve been advised by admins to not allow any posts of the leaks. Any attempts to post will be removed.”

