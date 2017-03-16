Khloe Kardashian Poses In Leopard PJs After Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian posed playfully in silk leopard pajamas just after posting a birthday note, gushing about her boyfriend of six months Tristan Thompson, on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian captioned her latest Instagram post, “Meow,” wearing silky leopard print pajamas with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail, hoop earrings, and red lipstick.

Meow A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore tan heels while she posed in her animal print PJs.

Silky leopard moment???? Makeup: @styledbyhrush Hair: @andrewfitzsimons A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Kardashian’s large, gold hoop earrings were borrowed from her pal Jennifer Lopez, according to Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old reality star also wore a gold necklace with the ensemble.

Khloe thanked her glam team, makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of her and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe wished the Cleveland Cavaliers player a happy birthday and even used the word “forever” when talking about their relationship.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

On the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe introduced her family members to her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s concert.

Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram in the past day to plug her Good American denim line. The reality star revealed to her fans that new denim jackets would be coming out this week.

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com— our Oversized Denim Jacket that you can wear a million different ways, mini skirts plus new Good Legs and Good Legs Crop that flatter every curve!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Khloe went all out for her boyfriend’s birthday on Wednesday.

The reality star spoiled Tristan Thompson with a lavish birthday party. The 32-year-old filled the party with balloons and donuts.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Kardashian shared photos and videos of the party on Snapchat with her fans.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Khloe invited all of Tristan’s friends to celebrate his 26th birthday with him and even got a giant gold cake for her man.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The reality star even had gold KitKat bars and continued with the gold theme by covering the room in gold tinsel and ribbons.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Tristan Thompson looked thrilled to be celebrating his birthday with his friends and Khloe. The basketball pro wore a Hawaiian print T-shirt, a backward baseball cap, and a gold cross necklace.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Khloe even drowned the place in gorgeous white flowers and candles to make sure that the first birthday she spent with her new boyfriend would be one that he would never forget!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]