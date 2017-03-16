Maci Bookout Reveals Loss On Twitter After Release Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer

Maci Bookout announced some sad news to her fans and followers on Twitter earlier this week.

Around the time that the Season 7 trailer for Teen Mom OG was shared, the longtime reality star and mother of three took to social media, where she revealed that her uncle recently passed away and requested the prayers of her fans.

“Thoughts & Prayers for my family would be appreciated during this difficult time. Rest in peace Uncle Scott, you will be missed,” Maci Bookout tweeted on March 14.

One day later, Maci Bookout’s Teen Mom OG co-star and friend, Tyler Baltierra, sent a message back to her, which read, “So sorry Maci…your Michigan family is praying & thinking of you.”

Maci Bookout had an eventful 2016. After giving birth to her second child, daughter Jayde Carter McKinney, in 2015, Bookout became engaged in January 2016 and in several months later, before tying the knot with Taylor Mckinney in October, she welcomed her third child, son Maverick Reed.

As fans may recall, Maci Bookout’s pregnancy came as a surprise to her — at least on-screen. Maci Bookout told Us Weekly in early 2016 that she discovered she was expecting during a visit to the doctors last January — to refill her birth control.

“I laughed at her!” Maci Bookout said of her reaction to her doctor’s revelation of her third pregnancy. “I mean, she’s the doctor that delivered Jayde, so I was like, ‘Ha ha, that’s a funny joke — but it’s not really that funny!’ And she was like, ‘No, seriously!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK — well, give me 10 minutes to not freak out … You’re wrong. You’ve got the wrong results, you mixed them up.’ But no, she was serious!”

Maci Bookout was then seen taking a pregnancy test at her home on Teen Mom OG, where she acted completely surprised by the news. Right away, fans began to weigh in with confusion and comments about why the reality star would have a pregnancy test lying around if she didn’t already know she was expecting.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October of last year, and fans saw plenty of the happy couple on social media at the time. In photos, Maci Bookout’s entire family was seen at the affair and Ryan Edwards, her oldest son’s father, was also in attendance.

“I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly!” Maci Bookout told Us Weekly after the nuptials. “So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband.”

“I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody,” Maci Bookout gushed to the magazine. “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

While Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, were recently featured in the Teen Mom OG Season 7 trailer clip, Farrah Abraham was noticeably absent from the clip. That said, Abraham has not been left out of the seventh season and will soon be seen as she attempts to parent her young daughter while maintaining a number of successful businesses around the country.

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7, which premieres on MTV on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m.

