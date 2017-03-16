Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Ready To Get Married To Matt Baier?

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier called off their October 2016 wedding and now, with the new season of Teen Mom OG set to premiere next month, fans are wondering if they will soon move forward with their “I dos.”

Although the couple doesn’t appear to have any firm plans to walk down the aisle, Baier is hoping to make the reality star his wife on October 10, 2017, the same date they first met face-to-face — and the same date of their would-have-been wedding last year.

“I’m so proud of [Amber Portwood]’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations,” Baier gushed to E! News on March 15.

As Baier said October 10 would be his ideal wedding date, Amber Portwood didn’t confirm a thing and instead chose to focus on her wedding attire, which she claimed she would design herself. “I’m thinking of something with a late ’40s to early ’50s style,” she said.

In August of last year, Amber Portwood confirmed to People Magazine that her wedding to Baier had been placed on the “back burner.”

“There’s been so much talk about me and Matt the last season that we kind of stay a little private, but it’s hard to stay private when everything is out in the open,” she said at the time, noting that she had began to keep her relationship off social media.

As fans will recall, Amber Portwood’s relationship with Matt Baier has been targeted on Teen Mom OG and on social media due to Baier’s many children and his alleged lack of support for said children. Even Portwood’s ex-fiance, Gary Shirley, got in on the action when he presented Portwood with documents which reportedly proved that Baier had more children than he previously admitted to.

“Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet. I didn’t know what the truth was,” Portwood recalled. I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt.”

“Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened,” she continued, “but you’ll see us working through certain things together and you’ll see us talking about marriage and what we’re going to do.”

Amber Portwood went on to reveal the possibility of a future wedding in Malibu, California, where she was previously enrolled in a treatment program for an addiction to drugs.

“I just think I am really picky when it comes to where I want to get married,” Amber Portwood said at the time. “Do I want it to be in Indiana or in Malibu? Because that is my dream wedding on the beach in Malibu.”

Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, have been extremely close in recent months and traveled together earlier this year for a cast vacation. Meanwhile, Portwood’s relationship with Farrah Abraham remains strained and she was not included in the trip. As for her role on Teen Mom OG, Abraham was rumored to have been fired after her fight with Portwood at the Season 6 reunion, but those rumors have since been proven false.

To see more of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7, which premieres on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

