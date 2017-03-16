Donald Trump’s Hands Really Are As Small As McDonald’s Twitter Claims

The world has heard a lot about the size of Donald Trump’s hands since the presidential campaign began, but now it has reportedly been confirmed that they really are as small as McDonald’s Twitter account claimed. If you are unfamiliar with the story, the official McDonald’s Twitter account put the POTUS on blast, albeit briefly, for his “tiny” hand size early Thursday.

As The Guardian reports, McDonald’s would later claim that their official Twitter account had been “compromised,” resulting in the tweet about Trump’s tiny hands. A tweet that would remain live (and even pinned) for 15 full minutes before being pulled. Well long enough to go viral.

Now, it a supposedly accurate outline of Trump’s hands has been created, and it reportedly confirms what McDonald’s twitter account claimed – that Donald Trump’s hands are on the petite side. An image from Scribed, provided by The Hollywood Reporter and allegedly based on a bronzed Trump hand-print residing at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York claims to show the true size of the POTUS’s hand.

SIZE MATTERS Click here to download a printable, life-size pdf of Donald Trump's right handhttps://t.co/iqlt7ed5O7 pic.twitter.com/BgOhPTbAQ3 — Peter Flax (@Pflax1) August 3, 2016

It also clearly shows the scale of the allegedly tiny Trump hand, with a conveniently placed measuring tool included for comparison purposes. A printable version of the tiny Trump hand alluded to by McDonald’s and their rogue tweet can be found here.

Already, social media users are comparing their own hands to scaled versions of the Donald Trump’s hands (or hand, which has been on display at New York’s Madame Tussauds since 1997), and the result appear to confirm what has been previously alleged. Namely, that Donald Trump’s hands are a wee bit small.

This means I'm more qualified to be Prez than #Trump. That being said, I'm not qualified to be Prez. #TrumpMyHand pic.twitter.com/FY1I5s4NUz — Corey Taft Sports (@CoreyTaftSports) August 3, 2016

In fact, one Twitter user claims that he’s found the proof simply by measuring up the image of Trump’s hand with the known average hand size of comparable adult males.

It's official: Trump has tinier hands than 85% of men. pic.twitter.com/FV6m95KH2W — Justin Kiggins (@neuromusic) August 3, 2016

What do you think? Is this the definitive proof that America has been waiting for with regard to Donald Trump’s tiny hands?

