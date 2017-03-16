Kylie Jenner Not Allowed To Babysit Tyga’s Son, Blac Chyna Reportedly Claimed

Kylie Jenner is no longer allowed to babysit Tyga’s son King Cairo. Blac Chyna reportedly claimed that she did not want the reality star hanging around her son, especially since she has taken Rob Kardashian’s side in their custody battle with their daughter Dream.

Dreammmmmmmmmm???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna were at odds with one another years ago when Kylie Jenner began dating Chyna’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tyga.

Jungle Bae A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

The two butt heads again once Blac Chyna began dating Kylie Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

Things seemed to simmer down since Blac Chyna gave birth to her and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, in November. Kylie Jenner had posted photos with her new niece and had also been spending more time with Chyna and Tyga’s son, King Cairo.

Cheese #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

However, now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are reportedly in the midst of a brutal custody battle, Chyna is not happy that Kylie Jenner chose to support her brother 100 percent.

As a result, Blac Chyna reportedly told Kylie Jenner that she is no longer allowed to babysit King Cairo or spend time with him alone, insiders claimed to Hollywood Life.

“Chyna’s surprised Kylie doesn’t have her back in this situation.” “They’ve become so close. They’ve put everything behind them and Chyna basically trusted her with King.”

Kylie Jenner’s choice to support her brother during the custody battle has put a “bad taste in Chyna’s mouth.”

Chyna is allegedly concerned that the Kardashians are trying to take her kids from her, which she refuses to let happen.

“She doesn’t think it’s smart to have someone she can’t trust and doesn’t have her back be present in her son’s life.” “King and Dream are her babies and the Kardashians won’t take them from her.”

As a result, Blac Chyna is pulling the plug on her son’s relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian seems to be doing much better than he had in previous months, despite the custody battle with Blac Chyna.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:51am PST

On Monday evening, Rob stepped out for a movie night with his family. Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner all joined Rob for a night out on the town.

Rob Kardashian was definitely looking slimmer. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and gaining a lot of excess weight a few years ago, Rob has been attempting to diet and exercise, without much success.

But now, Rob Kardashian looked to be happier and healthier than ever.

In other news, Blac Chyna was accused of copying Kylie Jenner’s music video for her cosmetics line, according to Perez Hilton.

On Monday, Blac Chyna released a short film to tease her new $150 lipstick collection box on Instagram for her Lashed Cosmetics line.

What’s in the Box????? Find out now @lashedcosmetics www.lashedcosmetics.com A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Last year, Kylie Jenner released a music video for her Kylie Cosmetics empire called “Glosses.”

Do you think Blac Chyna’s cosmetic video looks eerily similar to Kylie Jenner’s?



Do you think that it is okay that Blac Chyna is dragging her son King Cairo into her drama with Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

