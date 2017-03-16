Scheana Marie And Lala Kent Join Forces Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent are reportedly teaming up against their female Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

While filming on the upcoming but yet-to-be-confirmed sixth season of Vanderpump Rules won’t begin for another couple of months, a new report has suggested that the two women are ready to join forces against the “Witches of WeHo!”

“[Scheana Marie] continues to build her alliance with Lala as Stassi [Schroeder], Katie [Maloney] and Kristen [Doute] slam social media photos in their friend’s face,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on March 15. “Stassi and Katie have been hanging out more than ever before around town.”

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent weren’t close during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but after filming, they began spending tons of time together and turned up in Los Angeles at a couple of events. Meanwhile, Scheana Marie has seemingly been ousted by her other co-stars.

“The new favorite is Brittany Cartwright,” the insider added. “Everyone loves her and she’s the neutral one of the group.”

During the iHeart Radio Music Awards weeks ago, Scheana Marie shocked fans when she turned up solo to the event as her co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright, attended the event as a group. Scheana Marie wasn’t even seen with the women inside the event and on Twitter after the show, she confirmed that she was unaware that they were going.

A short time prior, Scheana Marie attended an OK! Magazine event in Los Angeles with Lala Kent at her side and her other co-stars nowhere to be seen.

Although Scheana Marie and Lala Kent seem to be having a good time together, the alliance may not be the smartest decision for Scheana Marie. After all, the more she is seen with Kent, the more likely she is to be kept on the outs with her co-stars, and when it comes to Kent having her back, that simply won’t happen as she quit the series months ago.

Lala Kent addressed her renewed friendship with Scheana Marie during Monday’s Watch What Happens Live after Stassi Schroeder told Andy Cohen that she didn’t understand their relationship.

“We were buddies last year and then things kind of went south,” she explained. “I love and adore her so much. I think she has a great heart and that’s my friend.”

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent may be friends now, but just months ago, Kent dissed her co-star for exposing her estranged husband’s substance abuse struggles on Vanderpump Rules.

After Scheana Marie confirmed she and Mike Shay were going their separate ways after just 2 years of marriage, Kent spoke to Us Weekly about her thoughts on the split — and what has been seen of Shay’s struggles on the reality series.

“I thought it was disgusting that [Scheana Marie] put Mike’s addiction out there. I would never in my life feel like that was for the public,” Kent told the magazine in December. “I think it’s disgusting that she put it out there that she had been sleeping with someone that had a pregnant wife. I just think the show is disgusting and I’m not going to bash on production, I’m not going to bash on the show itself, but the people that are a part of it disgust me to my core.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lala Kent, tune into the remaining episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

