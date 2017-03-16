Lady Gaga’s Birthday is Almost Here: A ‘Million Reasons’ She Has To Celebrate

Lady Gaga’s birthday is less than two weeks away. As she turns 31 on Tuesday, March 28, the “Million Reasons” singer appears to be entitled to stage a massive celebration as her success reached new heights in the past year.

It is safe to say that last year was a good one for Gaga. Since she marked her 30th birthday with a star-studded bash at West Hollywood’s No Name Club in March 2016, Lady Gaga has been making the headlines for many reasons.

Gaga performed at a Super Bowl game for the second consecutive time last month. After singing the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the 30-year-old singer headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LI this year. According to Variety, while the Super Bowl game attracted 111.3 million viewers, up to 117.5 million people tuned in to see Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, setting a record for the second highest viewers of a Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s music career is in a really good shape. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, which was released in October 2016, became her fourth album to reach number one on the Billboard top 200 chart. It also topped the charts in other countries across the world. Joanne had the fourth biggest album debut in the U.S. in 2016, and the second for a female artist in the country.

“Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons” are the two Lady Gaga songs released as singles for Joanne. These songs were received well by fans with “Perfect Illusion” hitting number one on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks weeks before its release. “Million Reasons,” on the other hand, has been performing well on the market after being boosted by Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard chart.

According to USA Today, “Million Reasons” had its best week ever on the market in terms of sales just after the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Super Bowl halftime show. Demand for the song reportedly increased by as much as 900 percent. Meanwhile, other Lady Gaga songs also benefited from the renewed interest in her work as searches for her name on music streaming platforms spiked.

Lady Gaga is now set to hit the road on tour to promote Joanne. Before she embarks on her Joanne World Tour in August, Gaga will headline the 2017 Coachella Festival in California in April. The “Bad Romance” singer was called in to headline Coachella after Beyoncé confirmed that she would not be able to perform due to her pregnancy. Gaga will be headlining the annual music and arts festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead.

Lady Gaga will kick start her Joanne World Tour with a performance in Vancouver in August. The tour will come to an end in December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets to the North American leg of Lady Gaga’s tour quickly sold out after hitting the market in February. This positive response from led to more concert dates being added to her world tour.

Things are not only looking up for Lady Gaga professionally, her personal life also appears to be on the right track. After announcing her split from Taylor Kinney last year, Lady Gaga is reportedly now dating talent agent Christian Carino. While they are yet to publicly speak about their romance, the couple has been spotted together in public several times including at Lady Gaga’s rehearsals for her Super Bowl halftime show. Carino was also seen heading to a studio with Gaga in Los Angeles this week.

With her music career soaring and her personal life going in the right direction, Lady Gaga appears to have much to celebrate on her 31st birthday.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/AP Photo]