WWE News: Current WWE Star To Induct Kurt Angle Into the 2017 Hall Of Fame

The person who will induct Kurt Angle into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame has been revealed. During Kurt Angle’s time in WWE, John Cena was just starting to experience his stride as a main event star, winning the WWE Championship just a year before Angle’s departure. However, Cena had his breakout moment on SmackDown while appearing to the ring during an open invitational from Angle.

The young tenderfoot made an immediate impression during the Ruthless Aggression era by using this as a pitch to compete against Angle. During this match, Cena was unable to defeat the Olympic gold medalist, but this was the launchpad to his now Hall of Fame-worthy career.

WWE commented on Cena inducting Angle.

“Cena was a long way from becoming a 16-time World Champion on June 27, 2002 when he accepted the Olympic Gold Medalist’s open challenge, believing he had the “ruthless aggression” to defeat Angle before striking him. Though he did not earn the victory, Cena established himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. “Angle and Cena would remain rivals throughout the latter’s rise to Superstardom, even battling over the WWE Championship in 2005. Now, Cena will present Angle to the WWE Universe for the first time in more than a decade – and officially as a WWE Hall of Famer.”

In 2005, Cena and Angle battled at No Way Out to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. Cena would then go on to defeat John “Bradshaw” Layfield to win his first of 16 world championships. Cena and Angle would have another match for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven of the same year, and Angle would win by disqualification. Weeks later at Taboo Tuesday, Cena would retain the title in a triple threat match against Angle and Shawn Michaels.

The next pay-per-view was Survivor Series, and pitted Cena once again in a singles match against Angle, with Daivari as the special guest referee. Cena managed to defeat Angle, and continue his dominance as WWE Champion. The feud would come to a close in January of 2016 at the New Years Resolution pay-per-view, as Cena retained the WWE Championship against Angle, Shawn Michaels, Chris Masters, Carlito, and Kane.

Angle commented on Cena inducting him, “I’m beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF.” Cena also commented, “Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history.”

For seven years, Kurt Angle made such an indelible mark in WWE history. Being able to successfully marry the art of performance and athleticism, he become a part of some of the greatest WWE matches of all time. As Cena stated, Angle was a critical part of his WWE career, taking him to the limit in his debut match.

Their 2006 feud that spanned a number of pay-per-views not only challenged Angle, but helped increase the stock of Cena as an athletic competitor. The classic matches are certainly worth watching on the WWE Network, for the sake of appreciating the work of both talents.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame with be on Friday night, March 31. This Hall of Fame appearance will not be a one-time deal for Angle, as he is scheduled to be a part of the main roster after WrestleMania 33.

From the direction that has been presented on Raw, it looks like Mick Foley is on his way out. Therefore, many speculate that Angle will be his replacement as General Manager. While there is no definitive word that Angle will be back in the ring, Angle does believe that his in-ring career is not over yet.

