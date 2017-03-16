Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi React To Criticism Over Their Engagement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are reacting to criticism over their engagement after appearing on After the Final Rose that aired on Monday night. By the time The Bachelor couple were finally seen together after the finale, months of headlines alleging they weren’t going to last had penetrated the minds of many fans. They were up against judgements formed before they had a chance to convince anyone otherwise. It’s not just several fans who how have doubts, but those in Bachelor Nation as well. One of the most vocal of skeptics about Nick and Vanessa’s relationship is Emily Maynard Johnson.

Emily responded to a tweet that former Bachelorette contestant, Ashley Spivey, tweeted following ATFR.

“Y’all. Nick and Vanessa are just too real, so passionate and they are so open. Things are great!” Ashley wrote.

“They look like me and you know who. Yikes!!” Emily chimed in.

The couple told The Insider this week that they aren’t letting what people think about their engagement get to them. They’re going to take their time doing things right before walking down the aisle.

Nick Viall downplayed the seriousness of what viewers saw ATFR.

“The After the Final Rose had a heavy tone to it. We made a conscious choice to not like show up and be like ‘oh my god’… things are great but also this hasn’t been the easiest.”

Vanessa Grimaldi explained that the two of them are balancing optimism with reality.

“We’re very optimistic about the future but it’s just we are very realistic about real life.”

Vanessa says Nick is “cautiously optimistic.”

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were honest with reporters in a press conference about their engagement. The pair underscore that they’re being “realistic” about things and don’t want to cave into pressure that every Bachelor couple before them has felt.

Nick understands how that pressure feels!

“We’re just being realistic about our relationship. We’re not a couple that’s known each other for a year before — we’re going to walk before we run, so to speak. Every couple before us feels the pressure. That pressure exists. There’s no denying that. Vanessa and I are not pretending that we don’t have our challenges ahead of us. We’re going to give it our best shot and we’re going to treat each other with respect. We’re going to put each other first.”

Date night – at last! #TheBachelor‘s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi step out for first public date https://t.co/BT6CInZWgJ pic.twitter.com/XIWK13cGfm — People Magazine (@people) March 16, 2017

Although Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are forthcoming about their relationship, it was their body language that caught the eye of people during ATFR. They didn’t look overly happy and there was some clear hesitation when they were asked questions asked about how well things are going with them. A photo circulating on social media from the show has Vanessa looking away from Nick while he has a pensive expression on his face. It seems to summarize the theme of the entire episode.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are committed to their engagement. To the surprise of everyone, Vanessa said she ultimately decided to leave Montreal, Canada to live in L.A. with Nick. His next gig is Dancing with the Stars, which premieres next Monday. He’ll be partnered with DWTS pro and new mom, Peta Murgatroyd. A photo of Nick and Vanessa with Peta and the baby she had with DWTS pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was tweeted this week.

Baby got Bach! Vanessa Grimaldi meets Peta Murgatroyd’s son at Nick Viall’s #DWTS practice https://t.co/nySCYAnQ2a pic.twitter.com/jetMxXpJSP — People Magazine (@people) March 16, 2017

People reports that The Bachelor couple enjoyed their first public date night at the L.A. restaurant, Republique, on Tuesday night.

Whatever the future holds for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, they aren’t giving up on their engagement.

[Featured Image by Terhi Tuovinen/ABC]