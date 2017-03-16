Josh Murray Laughs Over Nick Viall’s Engagement Ring To Vanessa Grimaldi

Josh Murray apparently finds it hilarious that the engagement ring that Nick Viall gave to Vanessa Grimaldi on The Bachelor finale is the same one that Robby Hayes picked out for JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette. On Wednesday, Robby, who was one of the final four men for JoJo’s hand in marriage, shared a viewer’s tweet that revealed that the ring that Nick offered to Vanessa, and which she accepted, is the same one that Robby would have proposed to JoJo with.

“Solid choice,” Robby commented to Nick on the Neil Lane engagement ring that he chose for Vanessa.

Robby included the tweet that gave a side-by-side comparison of the ring that he chose for JoJo and the ring that Nick gave to Vanessa, showing that it’s the same ring.

On Thursday morning, in response to Robby’s tweet regarding Nick’s engagement ring to Vanessa, Josh posted two face with tears of joy emojis.

People were quick to criticize Josh over his tweet. One person told Josh to get over it.

@JoshAllanMurray what's your point?! Get over it. — Leah Basilico (@LeahBasilico) March 16, 2017

Another person told Josh that it’s rude of him to make fun of another’s engagement ring.

@JoshAllanMurray I don't think this is funny! In fact I think it is rude to make fun of someone! — mamma h (@r3dhagg) March 16, 2017

Yet another person proclaimed that Josh is “still salty” over his history with Nick, with whom he feuded with during Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette and last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

On The Bachelor season finale on Monday night, viewers watched Nick Viall get down on one knee and propose to Vanessa Grimaldi with a massive 3.75-carat ring. It features a round-cut center diamond stone surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds and two larger baguette-cut diamonds, in addition to a total of 164 round-cut diamonds. Unlike his two turns on The Bachelorette, first on Andi’s season and then Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, Nick’s proposal of marriage was accepted.

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor Nation!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

In a statement to People on Wednesday, jeweler Neil Lane confirmed that the ring Nick gave Vanessa is the same one Robby Hayes picked out for JoJo Fletcher during her The Bachelorette season. The jeweler stressed that all that matters is that Nick and Vanessa are happy with the ring and with one another.

“I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new. The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with. If a ring doesn’t speak to one person, then it wasn’t meant to be. If that particular ring wasn’t meant to find a home with JoJo, but rather spoke to Nick and Vanessa, then that’s the way it should be. It’s found its home.”

In an interview with People on Tuesday, Vanessa expressed her happiness with the ring.

“When I first saw the ring I thought, ‘It’s massive.’ I didn’t know what kind of ring I wanted either way — I was going to be happy with a proposal. It’s very big, just like my personality.”

As viewers of the franchise may recall, during Andi Dorfman’s live After the Final Rose special in 2014, Nick, after Andi explained why she chose Josh over him, asked her why she made love to him if she wasn’t in love with him. In response to Nick’s very public revelation, Josh lashed out at him in media interviews.

Viewers saw Josh and Nick battle again on season 3 of the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, where Josh swooped in and began a relationship with Amanda Stanton after Nick had gone on a date with her. When Nick warned Amanda that what Andi wrote about Josh in her memoir, that Josh was emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship, was probably true, Josh lashed out at Nick. While Nick left the spin-off in tears over his relationship with Jennifer Saviano not working out, which would ultimately lead to him being the next Bachelor star, Josh and Amanda got engaged.

Josh and Amanda ended up breaking up several months after the finale aired. In recent days, amid rumors that they’re back together, Josh has given interviews claiming that he and Amanda are trying to work on their relationship. Yet as the Inquisitr reported, Amanda has seemingly refuted that claim.

During the season premiere of Nick Viall’s The Bachelor season, viewers saw a video clip of Josh Murray playfully promising Nick that he won’t show up to steal any women from him this time around. Now it’s a question of whether Nick’s engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi will actually lead to marriage, of if, like Josh, he’ll suffer a broken engagement.

